The city of New Braunfels is seeking qualified applicants to join its Solid Waste and Recycling Division team.
A hiring event, slated for Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, located at 375 S. Castell Ave., has been set to interview applicants and immediately hire for a number of vehicle operator and refuse collector positions.
Available positions include:
Solid Waste Operator: $17 per hour minimum (may increase depending on experience).
The position performs skilled and semiskilled work operating and driving solid waste and recycling collection vehicles and equipment on daily routes and for special collection events. Although a minimum Class B Commercial Driver’s License is required, the city can assist the employee obtain one. There are advancement opportunities for Operator I, II and III.
Refuse Collector: $13.50 per hour minimum (may increase depending on experience).
The position manually collects refuse and recyclables and assists with maintenance of Solid Waste and Recycling Division vehicles and equipment. No prior experience necessary. There are advancement opportunities for Collector I, II and III.
These positions also come with a number of benefits including consistent daytime hours, Health, Vision, and Dental Insurance, paid sick leave and vacation, a 2:1 match on retirement, tuition reimbursement, overtime opportunities, and paid training.
“The Solid Waste and Recycling Division has recently implemented a program that establishes specific goals for growth, training, and advancement,” said Solid Waste Manager Mike Mundell. “Through this process we want to mentor our employees, helping them to become as successful as possible and along the way develop into the future leaders of our Division.”
Applicants should bring their resume and any necessary documents to accelerate the hiring process, including their CDL (if applicable).
To learn more about the city’s Solid Waste and Recycling Division, please visit: www.nbtexas.org/solidwaste.
