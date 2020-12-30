Specially brewed commemorative beer was tapped for a toast between leaders of New Braunfels and Braunfels, Germany as they rang in 2020, a year that promised calendars packed with events and activities, a yearlong party for locals celebrating the city’s 175th anniversary.
That promise would, of course, turn out to be a lie, but first the community got a taste of what it would be missing.
Social distancing was the last things on anyone’s mind on Jan. 31 when more than 800 community and business leaders attended the chamber’s 101st Annual Banquet.
Not a mask could be seen as the crowd rose to give Oakwood Baptist Pastor Ray Still a standing ovation when he was honored with the Besserung Award.
No sanitizer was used when outgoing Chamber Chair of the Board Shane Wolf handed the gavel to incoming chair Wes Studdard.
Anniversary fizzle
While new commemorative signs were being constructed at New Braunfels’ entrance and exit, the 175th Anniversary Committee and the Sophienburg Museum & Archives prepared to present the public with the contents of a 50-year-old time capsule buried during the city’s 125th anniversary. Along with a community breakfast, the capsule opening on March 14 was set to be the first of dozens of public events and celebrations slated for the coming months.
At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic was picking up steam, rapidly spreading across countries and continents, spurring government and health officials to urge people to avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more.
On the day before people were to gather for a taste of history and free breakfast tacos, officials with the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce made the hard but necessary decision to postpone not only the capsule opening, but about a week’s worth of events — including all Founders Day events on March 21. The Founders Day Parade, Kindermaskenball, gala, fireworks show and other associated activities were moved, reluctantly but optimistically, to the fall.
“It was a difficult decision,” said Judy Young, the Chamber’s vice president of the Convention & Visitors Bureau, Film and Sports Office. “But erring on the side of caution is always wise. We’ll postpone it and move it September, early fall, and everything will be business as usual at that point. We’re looking forward to it.”
Helgard Suhr-Hollis with the German American Society of New Braunfels, expressed her disappointment with the postponement.
“I’m disappointed since we had so many wonderful events planned,” Suhr-Hollis said. “But some of those events can be rescheduled, hopefully. The celebration is actually for the entire year.”
Just days before the postponement was announced, a group of delegates from Braunfels, Germany said they would not make the trip to Texas for the celebration, citing the coronavirus’ collateral effect on passenger airline travel.
The delegation’s decision came just prior to President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday.
“We are a resilient community,” Young said. “It’s in our DNA to move on.”
Ultimately, all 175th anniversary events were rescheduled for 2021, with the community breakfast and burial of the 175th commemorative time capsule slated for April 2.
The sound of silence
Accustomed to hosting events for hundreds but called upon to prevent large gatherings and decrease the spread of COVID-19, event organizers and venues began the grueling challenge of shutting doors, rescheduling events and issuing refunds — most for only a week or two’s worth of events.
“The disappointing element during this time is that we must remain apart for a while,” Brauntex Theatre Executive Director Cheryl Fisher said in a statement, as the theater made its first round of postponements in mid-March. “We ask for your patience while our team handles the repercussions of this situation.”
Other venues followed suit as stay at home orders and other restrictions went into place.
The ‘wurst’ cancellations
The city’s Fourth of July fireworks and parade, Folkfest at the Texas Museum of Handmade Furniture, Dia de los Muertos, Weihnachtsmarkt and more — nearly every event planned in New Braunfels during 2020 either found a way to adapt or went down the drain.
COVID-19 led Comal County Fair organizers to cancel the 127th annual event in mid-July, something two World Wars failed to do, though drought did nix the inaugural event in 1893.
Immediately following a vote by board members, Charlie Wimberley, 2020 Comal County Fair Association president, posted the 127th annual Fair & Rodeo — and all associated events from Sept. 23-27 — was canceled this year.
“I knew everyone would be hitting their phones calling, and I didn’t want any rumors to get started with the wrong information,” he said. “I wanted the news to come from us.”
Wimberley’s post said 60 members comprising the fair association’s executive board of directors easily came to a decision he said was “in the best interest of our volunteers, vendors and patrons’ safety, health and welfare.”
The fair always follows the annual BBQ Cookoff which was set for Sept. 18-20 but was canceled in late June, along with the accompanying Stick Horse Races, Washer Pitching Tournament, Pig Wrangling, Farm Games and Best Dressed Western contest.
“That decision was easier because it was indoors and involved people tasting from the same containers,” he said. “That was kind of a no brainer. But after that we knew we would have to make a decision on the fair, which wasn’t a decision we made lightly, that’s for sure.”
Wimberley said visions of kids on festival rides and participating in 4-H and junior events clinched the cancellation for mostly everyone.
“Things were changing every week as to what you can and can’t do,” he said. “When things seemed to be getting better with (the virus) one week, the next week it started spiking again.
“We just thought at this time — and there was a general consensus on this — canceling it was best for our community.”
Meanwhile, Wurstfest organizers kept a close eye on how other events were responding to the pandemic.
The Wurstfest Association’s board of directors formed a committee to study and monitor COVID-19 information as it became available.
Suzanne Herbelin, Wurstfest executive director, said an announcement on the city’s iconic, 60th annual Salute to Sausage could come around the same time Wurstfest expected to complete its $10 million renovation of the Marktplatz and other areas damaged by November 2019’s fire.
By July 23, the inevitable decision was made.
The Wurstfest Association’s board of directors voted to cancel 2020’s festival, scheduled Nov. 6-15, the same fate that had befallen so many events for the year.
“This will be the first time Wurstfest has canceled a festival in our 60-year history,” Randy Rust, 2020 Wurstfest president, said in a statement. “We have had our challenges in the past, including flood events and most recently a fire that destroyed the Marktplatz building.
“We have always overcome our challenges while making the festival better each year. We made this decision knowing what a difficult year 2020 has been and that our guests were looking forward to Wurstfest more than ever.”
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause commended the association for making a hard but necessary decision facing upcoming events throughout the county.
“COVID-19 has changed the way we’re doing things in our community,” he said. “This fall is such a special time with all of the events — the Fair, Wurstfest, others in downtown New Braunfels, Bulverde and Startzville — all could be canceled depending on how things go the next couple of months.
“It’s sad to see, but it’s good to see people being responsible.”
The 2021 festival, slated Nov. 5-14, will still be the 60th, and will likely combine elements of the postponed 175th anniversary celebration.
“This community and the countless volunteers who make Wurstfest happen are resilient and will be back next year, stronger than ever,” Mayor Rusty Brockman said.
