After nearly three decades of opening the doors to all religious backgrounds and watching families come and go in the Hill Country area, Pastor Doug Groen is retiring from Chapel in the Cove.
Groen turns 81 this year, and said the Congregational church has changed and evolved into both a local and far-reaching community space.
Churchgoers from San Antonio to New Braunfels attend the pine wood church built in the 1970s tucked away in Canyon Lake’s trees.
“It was sort of a dream of mine, I always wanted to be a pastor of a small South Texas church,” Groen said. “They’re warm and inviting and the people are very much involved in a lot of fellowship. For me it’s just amazing, 27 years have gone by so fast.”
The Vietnam veteran found his way to Texas after traveling in Panama, Korea, Germany and elsewhere as a U.S. Army chaplain and was in charge of medical command at Fort Sam Houston.
From his travels, Groen said it made him welcome people from different nationalities and experiences.
The church is congregational, meaning it is Protestant in the Reformed tradition and operates independently rather than within a system such as a diocese.
“Since it’s a Congregational church there’s not a lot of outside structures,” Groen said. “People decide what to do and they come in with different backgrounds. The purpose of worship and praise is to be enriching their growth as spiritual people. It’s not for numbers.”
Locals such as veterans, business people from San Antonio and oil people from Houston have helped out the church’s administrative structure and various programs.
The church has helped with Communities in Schools, New Braunfels Food Bank, the Crisis Center of Comal County women’s shelter and other organizations. The tight-knit group of people who helped start the church also emotionally support its members.
“We’ve helped people in the community that had disasters happen to them like their house burning down or loss of loved ones,” Groen said.
As families come and go, the age range of churchgoers has changed over time with more young people attending.
He said young people who are interested in the church are welcomed and he is happy even when they move on to a more modern one.
Yet whenever core church members pass away, he said it was never easy as he watched time pass by.
“We do funerals for older members,” Groen said. “Those were very precious times, we shared history together and so letting them go is like letting members of the family go.”
Although his last service is Aug. 8, he plans to keep connections within the church and continue helping with its operations.
Mike Messinger will be the next pastor and did services alongside Groen, so Groen is confident in the transition.
Groen’s wife Jan was the church’s organist and recently retired, so they are excited to spend time with their beloved grandchildren.
He plans to write vignettes of his time as a pastor and hopes to continue educating other religious institutions about how to be open to people of all backgrounds.
“It’s sort of a milestone for me as well to realize that I’ve never retired from a church before,” laughed Groen. “But I think [about] the issue of getting affairs in order and staying engaged socially and being invested in the family. I want to write my experiences down and share them, there are important things going forward.”
