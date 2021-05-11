New Braunfels has a new police chief after city council members unanimously confirmed the appointment of Keith Lane to the post during its Monday meeting.
The selection of Lane, who had been serving in an interim capacity since late last year, comes following a nationwide search by the city, assisted by the Keller-based executive recruitment firm of Strategic Government Resources.
A field of 62 candidates from 15 states — including 35 from Texas — was narrowed down to four finalists who visited New Braunfels this week for in-person interviews and tours of the community and meetings with officers and employees at the police department, according to City Manager Robert Camareno.
"After this extensive process, the choice was clear," Camareno told council members.
Lane previously served in Haltom City for 15 years in various capacities, including chief of police, director of public safety and city manager.
Lane holds a master's degree in public administration from Colorado Christian University, a master's degree in criminal justice from Boston University and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Texas State University.
He has also attended the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.
Following the confirmation of the appointment, Lane was sworn into the post by Municipal Court Judge Rose Zamora.
Council members put their stamp of approval on some housekeeping items from the May 1 election.
Members canvassed the general election of two members of the council, making the results official.
Incumbent Harry Bowers and Lawrence Spradley won seats representing districts 3 and 4, respectively.
According to the now official results, Bowers defeated challenger Kevin Robles, with 1,027 votes to Robles' 192 votes. Spradley defeated Joy Harvey, 522 votes to 475.
Members also canvassed the special election results, where all 18 proposed city charter amendments were approved by voters.
Council members also issued proclamations for Teacher Appreciation Week, Economic Development Week and Small Business Week.
In other action during Monday's meeting, council members:
Approved by a 6-0 vote, a resolution amending the language regarding the annual meeting date on the bylaws of the Arts Commission.
Approved by a 6-0 vote, a resolution amending the language regarding its meeting date on the bylaws of the Heritage Commission.
Approved by a 6-0 vote, a resolution amending the City of New Braunfels Watershed Advisory Committee.
Approved by a 6-0 vote, an annual routine recurring expenditure for fiscal year 2021, an increase from $25,000 to $32,000 for golf supplies and equipment for in-stock merchandise for Landa Park Golf Store to support the Rotary Golf Tournament. Funding is incorporated into the Land Park Golf Enterprise fund.
Approved by a 6-0 vote, a contract with 50 Foot Design for the production of two virtual watershed educational games associated with the Dry Comal Creek and Comal River Watershed Protection Plan. All funds expended by the city will be reimbursed by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality.
Took no action for lack of a motion on the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 2.3 acres out of the H. Foster Survey No. 34, Abstract No. 154, Comal County, Texas, addressed at 948 Broadway from "M-2" Heavy Industrial District to "MU-A" Low-Intensity Mixed-Use District.
Approved by a 6-0 vote, the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to amend an existing special use permit to allow an addition to a non-conforming single-family residence in the "M-1" Light Industrial District, addressed at 394 N. Market Ave.
With a 5-2 vote with council members Jason Hurta and James Blakey in opposition, approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow multifamily residential use — up to 24 units per acre — in the "C-1A" Neighborhood Business District on about 10 acres located at the northwest corner of the intersection of East Common Street and Old FM 306.
Appointed Matt Gandrud, Jenny Wilson and Angie Martinez for terms ending May 31, 2024, and Tara Kohlenberg for an unexpired term ending May 31, 2022, to the Downtown Board.
Approved Heritage Commission recommendations for allocating $216,716 in grant awards from hotel occupancy tax to various heritage organizations and authorized the city manager to execute contracts with the organizations.
Approved Arts Commission recommendations for allocating $239,143 in grant awards from hotel occupancy tax to various arts organizations and authorized the city manager to execute contracts with the organizations.
Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 4.3 acres out of the J.M. Veramendi Survey No. 1, located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Gruene Road and Ewelling Lane from "R-2" Single and Two-Family District to "C-O" Commercial Office District.
Voted to postpone action until May 24 on the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 48 acres out of the O. Russell A-485 Survey 2, located in the 2200 block of FM 1102, from "M-1A" Light Industrial District to "MU-B" High-Intensity Mixed-Use District.
Approved the installation of speed humps on Broadway Drive between Rusk Street and Flushing.
Took no action for lack of a second on the installation of speed humps on Daisy Way between Marigold Way and Hibiscus.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance revising the effective time of Parking by Permit Areas A and B from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. May 1 through Sept. 30 to 8 a.m. through midnight March 1 through Oct. 31 and amending an ordinance revising the reference to parking by permit areas in existing water recreation loading zones.
The items approved with a 6-0 vote account for Mayor Pro Tem Justin Meadows stepping away from the meeting when those votes took place.
