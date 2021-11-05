Jobless rates in New Braunfels and Comal County in September fell below 4% for the first time since February 2020, recently released Texas Workforce Commission data indicated.
New Braunfels’ unemployment rate declined to 3.9% in September from the August rate of 4.1%. The city’s jobless rate was 6% in September 2020.
The decrease came as the number of people employed in New Braunfels increased to 44,765 from the previous month’s figure of 44,203, while the civilian labor force, the number of people working or looking for work who are not employed with any government or military institution, also rose in September.
By another comparison, the city’s jobless rate in September 2019 was 2.8%, with 44,419 people employed.
“It’s good news that our unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been since the pandemic,” said Jonathan Packer, president and CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “That is one indicator. We also see other indicators such as reduced hours and hiring signs in front of businesses. I think what this does show is that the economy is rebounding in parts, and that’s something to be grateful for.”
The unemployment rate in Comal County also fell to 3.9% in September from the August mark of 4.3%.
Comal County’s September unemployment rate in 2020 was 6.1% and 2.9% in 2019.
The data showed that the number of people employed in Comal County was 74,843 in September, increasing the August figure of 73,921.
The county’s civilian labor force’s size increased slightly compared to the prior month.
Unemployment rates in surrounding counties in September: Hays County, 3.7%, down from 3.9% in August; Guadalupe County, 3.9%, down from 4.1%; Bexar County, 4.6%, down from 5%; and Kendall County, 3.4%, down from 3.6%.
Texas numbers
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision.
The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5.6% in September, which decreased 0.3 percentage points from August.
Texas added 95,800 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 16 of the last 17 months. Texas added a total of 711,500 jobs since September 2020.
“The improvement we see in the unemployment rate this month continues the trend we’ve experienced the last six months,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in a statement. “Businesses in Texas continue to create jobs, which creates career opportunities for Texans.”
In September, the leisure and hospitality industry gained 31,900 jobs over the month. Trade, transportation and utilities added 16,700 positions. The professional and business services industry added 16,400 jobs.
