The Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) on Thursday declared a Stage 1 Critical Period Management permit reduction for counties within its San Antonio Pool, which include Uvalde, Medina, Bexar, and parts of Atascosa, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Comal and Hays counties.
The EAA officially confirmed that on Wednesday the 10-day average at the Edwards Aquifer’s J-17 index well fell below 660 feet above mean sea level, to 659.8 msl.
“Hence, the EAA formally declares Stage 1 permit reductions,” the agency said in a release Thursday afternoon.
EAA’s San Antonio Pool critical period management plan requires its groundwater permit holders in Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties to reduce their annual authorized pumping by 20%.
“These reductions apply to all Edwards Aquifer groundwater permit holders authorized to pump more than three acre-feet annually,” the EAA said. “This includes industrial and agricultural uses, as well as water utilities authorized to pump water from the Edwards Aquifer for delivery to its respective customers.”
Affected permit holders must report pumping totals to the EAA on a monthly basis. Residents and businesses within those counties that receive water from public water systems should follow the water provider’s directives on best water use practices.
The EAA reminds it does not publically enforce lawn-watering activities or enforce other general water limitations enforced by municipalities. It said it regulates aquifer well owners through withdrawal permits authorizing their right to pump water from the aquifer.
The EAA, headquartered in San Antonio, is a groundwater conservation district that manages, enhances and protects the Edwards Aquifer, a major groundwater system that serves approximately 2 million South Central Texans. For more, visit edwardsaquifer.org.
