Q. Are there any long-lasting effects on the lungs from COVID-19?
A. According to the American Lung Association, the following complications may have occurred and may require additional support and recovery:
Pneumonia, a lung infection that can be life-threatening, caused by germs, such as bacteria, viruses and fungi.
Lung abscesses, which are infrequent, but serious complications of pneumonia. They occur when pockets of pus form inside or around the lung. These may sometimes need to be drained with surgery.
Acute respiratory distress syndrome, also known as ARDS, a life-threatening lung injury that allows fluid to leak into the lungs. Breathing becomes difficult and oxygen cannot get into the body.
Medical experts are still learning about COVID-19, including any lasting effects on the lungs. The disease has not been seen in humans before so long-term or permanent damage to the lungs is something that will be studied for years to come.
The American Lung Association says now is a great time to recommit to good health practices that keep your lungs functioning at their best, including eating healthy food, getting adequate rest and avoiding exposure to smoke and air pollution. Exercise is also important to keeping your lungs healthy. Your doctor may recommend pulmonary rehabilitation to ease back into your prior activity levels, especially if your illness was prolonged and severe.
Q: Is it true that the state said it would suspend its work search requirement for those on unemployment insurance?
A: The Texas Workforce Commission announced this week it would delay the reinstatement of the work search requirement for unemployment benefits in Texas. This requirement, which is federal law, was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From the outset, TWC has stated that bringing back work search would be conditions-based.
According to Ed Serna, TWC’s executive director, the agency will continue to monitor the situation and make further recommendations in late July.
