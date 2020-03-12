A visit to New Braunfels by a delegation from Germany as part of the city’s upcoming 175th anniversary activities will not take place as planned, according to local officials.
Judy Young, vice president of the New Braunfels Convention and Visitors Bureau and Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, said the coronavirus’ collateral effect on passenger airline travel was the main reason for delegation’s decision to cancel the trip to Texas.
“While I have not spoken directly to the delegation from Braunfels, it has been relayed to me that their concerns were their airline carrier possibly cancelling
flights after they had arrived and the volume of people in major airports,” Young said.
The former mayor of Braunfels, Wolfgang Keller, was expected to join the 175th celebrations as planned, Young said. However, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.
Helgard Suhr-Hollis with the German American Society of New Braunfels, who confirmed the cancellation of travel plans with an official in Germany by telephone, said she’s disappointed by the decision to call off the trip.
“I know several of them, and we were looking forward to the visit,” Suhr-Hollis said.
Suhr-Hollis and Young said the delegation is working on rescheduling their visit to New Braunfels for this fall.
The coronavirus, known as COVID-19, was first detected in late December in Wuhan, China and is causing an outbreak of respiratory disease in countries around the world.
Officials from the World Health Organization officially declared a worldwide pandemic on Wednesday.
The coronavirus impact on airline demand has affected airlines in Germany and worldwide.
Germany’s largest airline, Lufthansa, announced last week plans to reduce passenger capacity by up to 50%, depending on the further development of demand.
On Wednesday, the airline published a reduced timetable for the period from March 29 to April 24 with 23,000 short, medium and long haul flights canceled.
The airline warned that further cancellations are expected in the coming weeks.
The capacity adjustments apply to all passenger airlines in the Lufthansa Group, which include Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.
The airline also announced they were considering the possibility of taking its entire fleet of 14 Airbus A380 aircraft out of service in Frankfurt and Munich.
In a press release, the airline stated the measure is “designed to reduce the financial consequences of the slump in demand.“
Germany has confirmed more than 1,100 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, with just two deaths so far, fewer than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections.
The concerns over travel have also impacted airlines in this country.
Delta net bookings declined 25% to 30% in the past two weeks and could get worse, the Associated Press reported.
The Atlanta-based airline will cut international flights by 20% to 25% and reduce U.S. flying by 10% to 15%, matching cuts previously announced by United Airlines.
Fort Worth-based American Airlines announced it will cut international flying by 10% this summer and reduce U.S. flying by 7.5% in April.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 21 cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday. Three of those cases are in Collin County, two in Dallas County, six in Fort Bend County, seven in Harris County and one each in Gregg, Montgomery and Tarrant counties.
None of the reported cases are in Comal or Guadalupe counties.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed multiple cases of coronavirus in people under federal quarantine at JBSA-Lackland in San Antonio.
Most of the travelers have completed their quarantine period and returned home, according to the State Health Services website.
Some individuals who tested positive will remain isolated until they test negative for the virus and are no longer at risk of spreading it.
Meanwhile, here at home, preparations remain underway for the city’s 175th anniversary festivities.
Young said portable restrooms and hand washing stations will be available for celebration participants.
“Everybody still has to take personal responsibility,” she said. “I think that’s most important part of it. At this point, we haven’t been made aware of any other information. We’ll follow suit with what information the county health office puts forth.”
Events on the
schedule
From 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, the community can enjoy a free breakfast of tacos, coffee and juice sponsored by the Downtown Rotary Club of New Braunfels.
Beginning at 11 a.m., a ceremony will honor longtime New Braunfelsers.Immediately afterward, the time capsule from the city’s 125th anniversary will be opened.
A new mural illustrating the city’s arts history will be dedicated at 4:30 p.m. on March 19 at the Brauntex Theater.
The Founders Day Parade is on tap for March 21.
Participants in the Founders Day Parade will line up at 8 a.m. and roads will close at 8:30 a.m.
The parade will start a little after 10 a.m., led by the Founders Trail Riders and the 174th Kindermasken Parade, which lines up at 9-9:30 a.m.
The Kindermasken Parade and the Heritage Trail Riders will proceed down Seguin Avenue, followed by the Founders Day Parade, toward the downtown plaza.
Featuring a DJ and food trucks, the Kindermaskenball and Awards will be held at the Landa Park Slab Area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The evening’s event is the Founders Day Gala, sponsored by Veramendi, at Stelzenplatz Area on the Wurstfest Grounds from 6-10 p.m.
Fireworks end the day from 8:15 p.m. to about 8:45 p.m.
A 175th celebration is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on March 22 at First Protestant Church, 172 W. Coll St. at 10:30 a.m.
That evening, former MLB player and Canyon High School graduate Lance Berkman will lead the community-wide blessing in the downtown Plaza from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
“We’ve been hospitable and home to a lot of festivals over the decades,” Young said. “We have a good handle on it, and everyone should feel confident in the information that’s put out by the health office and city and county leadership and then the leadership of the state.”
Time to reschedule our events. I and many of my family that is/was hoping to participate fall into some of the compromised areas of the virus. I feel if we celebrate a year later will not change the excitement of the establishment of this wonderful city. I rather be safe than sorry.
