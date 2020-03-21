With many restaurants temporarily closing dining rooms in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, third-party delivery services are providing incentives to restaurant owners and implementing no-contact options to customers.
Favor, which was founded in 2013 in Austin and services more than 130 cities across Texas, said it is waiving commission fees for independent restaurant partners through March 31 and setting aside primetime rates on all deliveries for customers as well as offering a contactless drop-off option.
To request a no-contact delivery, tap “Leave items at my door” in the “Delivery Address Notes” section at checkout. Customers can also text the delivery person with any additional instructions and receive a notification when the order has arrived.
The company also said it is providing four weeks of financial assistance to protect delivery persons in the event they are diagnosed with COVID-19.
Uber Eats, which was launched by Uber in 2014, is also waiving delivery fees.
“With declining foot traffic and some local governments barring restaurants from hosting patrons, Uber Eats is launching dedicated marketing efforts to drive local business sales,” said Janelle Sallenave, head of Uber Eats in the U.S. and Canada. “Among them, waiving the delivery fee on all independent restaurants and a new feature that allows all restaurants to receive daily payouts, rather than the typical billing cycle.”
Doordash said it has temporarily made all deliveries no-contact by default and have also enhanced the delivery instructions. The delivery person will text the customer that they’ve left the order at the requested drop-off location.
The company said its has begun distributing hand sanitizer and gloves to employees.
Pizza delivery companies have also established no-contact options.
Pizza Hut customers can leave a message in the special instruction section on the website or app.
Domino’s is also offering contactless delivery.
“Many of our international stores have been successfully executing contactless delivery safely in the face of this viral threat and we have learned a lot from their experience,” Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison said in a letter on the company’s website.
Officials at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration say they country’s food supply is safe and there is no current evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19.
Unlike foodborne gastrointestinal viruses like norovirus and hepatitis A that often make people ill through contaminated food, COVID-19 is a virus that causes respiratory illness. Foodborne exposure to this virus is not known to be a route of transmission, the FDA says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.