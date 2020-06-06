Librarians were forced to close the New Braunfels Public Library after the building was vandalized sometime overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
According to David Ferguson, the city’s communications coordinator, an unknown person threw a rock at both of the front glass doors at the library, located at 700 E. Common St. in New Braunfels.
“The building was unoccupied at the time, there were no injuries, and the New Braunfels Police Department is investigating the incident,” Ferguson said.
A Facebook post said the library was closed on Saturday due to unforeseen circumstances.
By Saturday afternoon, workers had boarded up the two front glass doors at the facility.
While workers make repairs, Ferguson said the library will be closed to the public. However, the library’s curbside pickup program will continue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We apologize for any inconvenience the closure causes and we appreciate the public’s patience while repairs are made,” he said.
NBPD will release additional information about the incident as the investigation develops.
