The New Braunfels Public Library remained closed Monday while workers repaired the building’s front glass doors, which were vandalized sometime overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
According to David Ferguson, the city’s communications coordinator, an unknown person threw a rock at both of the front glass doors at the library, located at 700 E. Common St. in New Braunfels.
“The building was unoccupied at the time, there were no injuries, and the New Braunfels Police Department is investigating the incident,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said he expected the library to reopen Tuesday after workers complete short-term repairs.
“They have a temporary solution that they are working on,” he said.
Ferguson said the city would need to special order replacement glass for the front doors, which could take one to two weeks.
“We apologize for any inconvenience the closure causes, and we appreciate the public’s patience while repairs are made,” he said.
NBPD will release additional information about the incident as the investigation develops.
“The police are going to look into this, and we’re going to do our best to find the person who caused the damage,” he said.
The library had just reopened on June 1 following a closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.
