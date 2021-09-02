The city of New Braunfels is accepting applications from tax exempt, non-profit arts and heritage organizations for grants funded through the local hotel occupancy tax.
By law, the proceeds generated by that tax must be used to advertise and encourage the growth of the local tourism and convention industry, with 15% of the revenues specifically dedicated to the enhancement of arts and cultural organizations and programs.
The amount of grant funds awarded each year is dependent on the revenue generated the previous year. About $456,000 was allocated by the New Braunfels City Council to local arts and heritage programs from the funds collected in 2020.
Eligible art-related programs include instrumental and vocal music, dance, drama, folk art, creative writing, architecture, design and allied fields, painting, sculpture, photography, graphic and crafts arts, motion pictures, radio, television, tape and sound recording, and other arts related to the presentation, performance, execution and exhibition of these major art forms.
Arts organizations receiving grant funding last year included Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre Association, Inc., Christian Youth Theater San Antonio, Circle Arts Theatre, Greater New Braunfels Arts Council, Mid-Texas Symphony Society Inc., New Braunfels Art League, New Braunfels Community Chorale and Performing Arts Academy of New Braunfels.
Eligible heritage-related grants include organizations or programs that support the enhancement of historical restoration and preservation projects or activities, or advertising and conducting solicitations and promotional programs to encourage tourists and convention delegates to visit preserved historic sites or museums.
Heritage organizations receiving funding last year included Heritage Society of New Braunfels, New Braunfels Conservation Society, New Braunfels Historic Railroad & Modelers Society, Inc. and Sophienburg Archives and Museum of History.
To be eligible for the grants, arts and heritage organizations must be 501(c)3 non-profit organizations.
“We are looking forward to receiving applications from our local arts and heritage organizations,” said New Braunfels City Secretary Caitlin Krobot. “The timeline for submitting those applications has shifted to the Fall — August, September, October — among other changes. The City Secretary’s Office wants to make navigating these changes as easy as possible and is available to provide help to arts and heritage organizations.”
Applications are available online at www.nbtexas.org/grants. Completed applications must be uploaded to the City Secretary’s Office online portal no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Once received, the applications will go through a formal review process before city council members allocate the funds in early 2022.
For additional information, call the City Secretary’s Office at 830-221-3010.
