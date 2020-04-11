A week before their March 21 wedding, Amber Fraser and then-fiancé Josh Fraser went to the courthouse to get their marriage license, but by March 17 the bride was creating a digital announcement to let their 80 guests know they would not be able to gather and celebrate due to COVID-19 precautions.
“We had planned to be married at Milltown Historic District on the river on March 21, 2020, with about 80 of our closest friends, but mostly family,” Amber said. “The reception would be complete with a traditional Texas BBQ catered by New Braunfels own Granzin’s, a dessert table with our three most favorite family desserts, music and boot scooting ‘til we closed the place down.”
As the designated date neared, however, Amber and her wedding planner, Heather Orsak of The Perfect Day, began to have concerns.
“I was very resistant to the idea of postponing, my coordinator Heather seemed to think we would be safe, and the venue was still offering to have us that Saturday since it was just a ‘recommendation’ from the CDC to not have groups larger than 50 congregating,” Amber said.
As nationwide concern ramped up and city officials began discussing postponing events scheduled on March 14 and 21 for New Braunfels’ 175th anniversary, Amber, a travel nurse, and Heather began to realize the wedding they had planned would not be able to unfold as planned.
“My bridesmaids are also travel nurses and were told by their hospitals they would be out of work for two weeks if they flew; my brother-in-law is military and could not fly; my in laws live in Wyoming; and my father-in-law, a neurosurgeon, couldn’t leave his only partner in the state of Wyoming without knowing if he would be able to return, or put any of his patients at risk,” Amber said.
Without their presence, the bride and groom decided, moving forward with their original plan didn’t seem worth it.
“Once Heather and I cried it out on the phone, she vowed to stick with me and help me have the wedding of my dreams,” Amber said. “She reached out to my vendors who all agreed to postpone their services during this difficult time, but Josh and I didn’t want our marriage license to go to waste.”
With help from her mother and Heather, Amber created a new plan: a backyard wedding with just parents and siblings, and the charcuterie spread they had already bought from H-E-B.
Rather than 80 guests, the attendees were whittled down to five — Amber’s sister, parents, her mother’s best friend and her own best friend and her husband. Those who couldn’t attend would watch online via Zoom.
“Josh’s groomsmen and wives did not feel comfortable gathering, focusing on their health and both trying to start families,” Amber said. “His dad and stepmom also chose to watch from home since his stepmom is also a nurse and acutely aware of the threats associated with gathering during this time.”
The bride’s sister and best friend agreed to help her with her hair and makeup, while her parents took care of food, decorations and getting Josh ready. Heather sent Amber the contact information of a photographer, Casey Frank from RAW Foto, to document the unique, abbreviated ceremony.
Josh’s one request their wedding was that Tata, his grandfather, officiated, but at the age of 81, and having just had a minor operation, his doctors weren’t comfortable with him being present at the ceremony.
“The day of, my best friend’s husband and my dad rigged up the iPad for Tata to ‘stand’ behind us and marry us,” Amber said. “My coordinator and her husband brought over the arch and a few chairs, and my mom tirelessly cleaned, decorated, and even found us a last minute gluten- free, sugar-free cake at Gainz bakery that was beautiful and more than I could have ever hoped for.”
Amber sent a text to their bridal party and parents just moments before they sent out the Zoom meeting code, and they all responded via text, surprising her in their wedding attire, Amber said. Tata called using FaceTime and everyone got tuned in on Zoom.
“The Zoom group grew with a few family members extending the invite to more distant relatives, and we ended up having ‘guests’ from nine states,” Amber said. “My phone was secured on the steps, and my best friend started our playlist for me to ‘walk down the aisle.’”
Under the shelter of an umbrella, Amber’s father escorted her around the house in the pouring rain and up the steps to the back porch to give her away.
“(After the ceremony) we turned around to receive some digital love from our Zoom meeting before heading inside to cut the cake, remove my garter, toss the bouquet and have our first dance in my parent’s living room,” Amber said. “We had to disconnect and recall the meeting because we only had 40 min of free time, but that gave us time to snap a few pics and set up the camera so our loved ones could watch the other traditional reception activities.”
But COVID-19 didn’t only deconstruct the couple’s wedding — it also rearranged their honeymoon plans.
“We had plans to go to Punta Cana, but had to cancel those given our travel restrictions, especially mine, being a NICU nurse — I wouldn’t be able to return to work for two weeks,” Amber said. “Luckily, Ann and Monroe at the Gruene Casitas heard about what we were going through and extended our one-night stay to three, creating a beautiful experience for us to share some much needed alone time together.”
It wasn’t the wedding Amber had hoped for, but she wasn’t heartbroken.
“I kind of love how it turned out,” she said. “I always wanted a tiny ceremony, but we knew there were so many family members who wanted to celebrate with us, finally, after seven years of long distance dating, that we would have to have a slightly larger ceremony. But this was unique and intimate and I’m so grateful for the physical and digital love and support our loved ones brought.”
For other brides in the same situation, Amber offered words of support.
“I’m a private person, so this was probably easier for me than most,” Amber said. “I’ve also learned to roll with uncertainty and life in limbo as a travel nurse; however, our new norm is an adjustment for everyone, and luckily, you aren’t alone in your feelings of anxiety, depression, fatigue, frustration and helplessness. All these feelings are normal, and totally acceptable for everyone right now, especially if your dream wedding and hard work are being derailed at this time.
“However, a wedding is just a promise and commitment to love your person unconditionally from this day forward, and doing so with the love and support of your friends and family, be it physically, or from a distance made a little smaller thanks to technology,” she continued. “The celebrations may have to wait, but the love never does.”
