Pandemic safety measures have dealt a hard blow to theaters this year, yet as the industry struggles, drive-in movie theaters like New Braunfels’ own Stars and Stripes are filling the gaps, providing a venue for everything from nonprofit fundraising events and concerts to dance recitals.
“Thankfully the drive-in being open air and a safe place for families,” Stars and Stripes owner Ryan Smith said. “It’s been a good refuge for a lot of people during 2020 and so we just love sharing this nostalgic experience. We feel like the town has been really supportive of us since we opened in 2015 and we’ve been grateful for that.”
The drive-in also does what it can to give back to the community, whether that is hosting events or planning them. During the last few months, the drive-in took on events for organizations such as Light Work 316 Inc., Dia de los Muertos and Pink Warrior Angels.
For Dia De Los Muertos, they screened the Disney animated film “Coco.”
The Pink Warrior Angels, a nonprofit supporting breast cancer patients and survivors, had a saucy “WurstTown Hoe-Down” with firefighters, police officers and healthcare workers dancing on stage to model vests and cowboy hats.
“We think the drive-in is a great fit for those sorts of private events and nonprofit type events,” Smith said. “It gives people a safe and memorable place together and to enjoy a night out and support the nonprofit. That’s part of being a family entertainment center.”
Abbie Maberry is the CEO of Light Work 316 Inc., a nonprofit which helps families and individuals experiencing long-term serious illnesses such as cancer. The organization held a fundraiser earlier in December at Stars and Stripes, featuring vendors and a showing of the movie “Elf.” Kids threw snow cone “snowballs” and snacked on popcorn.
Stars and Stripes gave the nonprofit greatly discounted prices for tickets. Maberry said this greatly helped them raise money, so they can organize memorable events for the nonprofit’s kids and families.
“They are open to assisting other organizations in town in making sure we’re able to make money too and raise money for our events and our fundraisers,” Maberry said. “They gave us a fantastic price break on the popcorn and they were willing to make every concession we asked for. They were so so good to work with.”
Not only did Stars and Stripes management arrive several hours before the Light Work event to ensure everything was ready, they also organized the parking area for vendors and transported large light towers for the vendors, Maberry said.
“They were willing to come in early, willing to stay late,” Maberry said. “Willing to do everything we asked or that we didn’t ask, they were throwing ideas out there and different ideas we could do to interest the public.”
The drive-in also helped plan a birthday event for Will Birdsell, an 11-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer. (Birdsell passed away in May.)
For Isaac Juarez, a 6-year-old who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, Stars and Stripes gave him and his family cards like a movie pass to see several movies in a row.
“It was really almost shocking because they were not concerned at all with their profit margin,” Maberry said. “When you book an event with them, one of their event coordinators or employees will call and they’re always so kind and so willing to work with you.”
Going Back in Time
Drive-ins were popular in the 50s, and 70 years later it looks like they may be here to stay.
With three screens on the close outskirts of town, the family-run business attracts families near and far, Smith said. They are also open to hosting events, from fundraisers to presentations.
“With the positive press coverage back in March, a lot of people in the region discovered us and will come out and have memories and movies under the stars,” Smith said. “We love sharing it with families and young people.”
Ticket sales are about the same this time last year, he said. As COVID uncertainty continues, the theatre has adapted. It serves at half capacity, about 500 cars, parked in every other parking spot.
They are also working on an online service to order food, Smith said.
“We know it’s been a tough year for people, and our team has worked very hard to meet all the governor’s and CDC guidelines and to wear masks,” Smith said.
Smith and his wife opened the drive-in in 2015 after working in the business both in Lubbock and New Braunfels.
“In New Braunfels we worked the business together while we were still designing and building the drive-in,” Smith said. “She jumps behind the counter if necessary to serve the guests, and we all love the experience and seeing the families coming out and having a good time.”
As the 2021 movie schedule is being developed, many theaters worry if they will need to show big blockbusters at a time many are streaming the same movies at home.
Stars and Stripes hopes to start showing big blockbusters but mainly shows fan favorites and classics.
“We hope the 2021 movie schedule will stay and not move around as much as it did this year,” Smith said. “What we always asked the studios to do was create new content people want to see, tell a story people want to relate to.”
Looking forward, Smith said he hopes the movie industry makes new and original films people can share memories over.
“They’re something to relate to,” Smith said. “They’re funny, they’re exciting, they’re sad, they’re dramatic. With every new day good things happen and there are always new stories to tell.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.