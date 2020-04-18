New Braunfels Independent School District trustees will recognize winners of the district’s 2020 Silver Unicorn Awards and consider a resolution modifying class rankings and grading due to COVID-19 when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
Board meetings, usually held at the district’s administration center at 1000 N. Walnut Avenue, are now held under a video conferencing format. To attend, visit https://zoom.us/j/97708653104 or links at the district website, nbisd.org. Those wishing to join the meeting without video are asked to call 1-346-248-7799 and enter the meeting ID number, 97708653104#.
Since 1965, more than 300 individuals have received the prestigious Silver Unicorn Award, which annually recognizes those who have rendered outstanding service to the district and its students. James Bettersworth, David Starch and Yvette Gomez received awards in 2019.
Trustees will also recognize outstanding students; elementary and secondary school campus Teachers of the Year; consider contracts and contract extensions for teachers, professionals, paraprofessionals and support staffers; and a resolution setting revised rules governing class rankings, grade point averages and grading due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also Monday, trustees will discuss and/or consider approving:
• Consent agenda items that include the district’s student accident insurance policy and an SHAC recommendation regarding human sexuality instruction.
• Renewals of district auto/liability insurance and property/casualty insurance policies.
• Contracts for district services; purchases of new school buses, technological equipment, computer licenses and software; a resolution regarding a land purchase for future campus expansion.
• A general fund budget amendment; a timeline and process to name the district’s new middle school and Ninth Grade Center, both scheduled to open in 2021.
For more, visit the district website at www.nbisd.org.
