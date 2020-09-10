Comal County Public Health officials on Thursday confirmed another death related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 114 people.
A man in his 70s from New Braunfels died in a San Antonio hospital on Aug. 30.
Health officials also reported 12 new cases of the disease for a total of 3,128 since the pandemic began.
Of the new cases, all 12 are confirmed and are New Braunfels-area residents.
Three of those cases are younger than 20, one is in their 20s, two are in their 50s or 60s, and six are older than 70, according to Gentrea Hendrickson, emergency preparedness coordinator for Public Health.
Comal County’s seven day positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — is now 11.07%, down from Wednesday’s rate of 12.07%.
Public health experts say the goal is to hold the positivity rate below 6%.
“Currently, we have no active cases of COVID-19 among the county’s nursing home residents, although some nursing homes (with dedicated COVID-19 isolation facilities) are providing care to transfer patients from other facilities,” Hendrickson told county commissioners during their Thursday meeting. “We are holding weekly meetings with school nurses to help schools with contact tracing. We have not yet seen any schools with outbreaks.”
County health officials also confirmed 26 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 2,706.
The county now has 308 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.
Of those, 39 are hospitalized.
On Thursday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for six COVID-19 patients; of those, two are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.
Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents, and not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
As of Thursday morning, Public Health has received reports of 21,410 tests conducted with 2,493 confirmed cases and 635 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
