Comal County has finally put a halt to growth — at least at the county lockup.
More and more jails statewide are putting out “No Vacancy” signs due to several factors, with the top culprits being a surge in post-COVID crimes and more immigrants arrested as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.
Offenders from the latter will only increase in the coming weeks as Abbott continues to ramp up the state’s law enforcement presence on the border. Officials began transferring prisoners Wednesday from Dolph Briscoe Unit in Dilley to other so that prison — and eventually others — will become holding facilities for immigrants.
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards, which holds corrections facilities to 90% maximum occupancy, has asked Comal County to increase its jail population well above its self-imposed minimum of 80% occupancy, Sheriff Mark Reynolds said.
“The Texas jail commission’s executive director reached out this week to ask us to consider increasing our numbers,” Reynolds said. “There is such a need for bed spaces in Texas … he has asked that we inform them daily of our counts after we get past 90% (occupancy).
On June 11, Reynolds closed the 582-bed jail to outside offenders after capacity soared from 63% to 82%. County commissioners on Thursday approved a pact with Bell County, which sent its first 23 offenders on June 4.
As of Friday, Bell has 72 offenders in the local lockdown, which now totals 505 inmates (87%) and has 82 from Hays County and even from Coryell County, each at $65 per inmate per day. That has temporarily locked out the federal government, which two weeks ago finalized a detention services agreement to board up to 50 offenders held by San Antonio’s U.S. Marshal’s Service in a three-year compact to board inmates at $100 per day.
In the last two decades Bell and Hays constructed facilities that were then thought adequate to withstand population growth. However this spring Comal agreed to house up to 96 Hays offenders as the county awaits a 120,000-square foot expansion to hold 1,200 inmates — roughly the same capacity as Bell’s facility. Coryell County (Gatesville) long ago exceeded its 92-bed capacity.
The problem is the same throughout the state, and the trickle down from the coronavirus rebound and immigration moves, hasn’t really yet begun. Reynolds said he’s got to leave some room for Comal County offenders, most who reside in the county.
“We can’t take any offenders from the Marshal’s Service because we have to watch the counts because of our local entities,” he said of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the county’s four constable’s offices, and municipalities that include New Braunfels, Bulverde, Garden Ridge and Schertz.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has not yet detaining immigrants in Dilley, a facility with capacity for about 1,000 and, like many other Texas prisons, lacks air conditioning – unlike Comal County’s $72 million state-of-the-art Taj Majal.
In his order, Abbott instructed the DPS to enforce all state and federal laws on trespassing, smuggling and human trafficking and ordered two state criminal justice commissions to provide guidance and request “any necessary” waivers to give counties “the flexibility needed to establish adequate alternative detention facilities.”
The clearing of the Dilley prison began Wednesday — the same day that Abbott announced details of his plan for a Texas border wall, saying he would reallocate $250 million in funds from the TDCJ budget as a “down payment” while also soliciting private donations.
“State leadership has assured the agency that this is a temporary measure, and the money will be re-appropriated without a negative impact on TDCJ,” Desel said.
“I know the TCJS is reviewing another facility in South Texas that could be repurposed, but who would run it?” Reynolds asked. “And you also have to have the manpower to run the facility. If you aren’t fully staffed, you can’t.”
Reynolds said he plans to request additional corrections officers, increasing that staff from 115 to roughly 122 – in the 2022 county budget.
Jail skirmish update
Reynolds said two Hays County inmates suspected of leading fellow inmates in an insurrection at the jail on May 24 have been shipped out to Fort Bend County.
Nearly 20 inmates staged a three-hour protest after jail officers confiscated their homemade alcohol and denied their television privileges. Some used improvised weapons and threw items at officers, who separated six from others in their housing pod.
“They are still reviewing reports and video, so that case has not been presented to the district attorney,” the sheriff said. “But the two main instigators were moved to a different county.”
Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler had promised to transfer any of his inmates charged with leading the uprising to Fort Bend County’s maximum security facility. The CCSO is withholding names of all suspects until they are charged in Comal County.
“Cases were presented to the DA on multiple people, but the main two were moved out,” Reynolds said on Friday.
CRRC suspected theft
The New Braunfels man suspected of leading a high-speed vehicle chase and subsequent foot pursuit on Wednesday remained in the county jail on Friday.
Reynolds said his criminal investigators are still probing the incident, which began with an alleged theft at the Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake’s main offices at 1917 Farm-to-Market Road 2673 in Sattler.
Authorities said Jerry Morris, 63, of New Braunfels, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle on Thursday, adding additional charges were pending. Investigators believe Morris neither used force or a weapon in taking a cash register from the CRRC and leading deputies down Farm-to-Market Road 306 at speeds approaching 100 mph into New Braunfels.
CCSO, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and New Braunfels Police Department units chased Smith’s vehicle past Interstate 35 and south onto State Highway 46, where he exited the vehicle after it stopped at the intersection of Arndt Road. He was apprehended after a short foot chase, and looked over at a New Braunfels hospital before being taken to the county jail, where he remained Friday under $10,000 bond.
“Our CID is still looking into the incident, which went out as a robbery, which is more like a theft with force, but when it comes to the exact charges, we will wait until the report is finalized and taken before the district attorney’s office,” Reynolds said.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.