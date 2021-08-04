Those who have ever thought about “dunking” a public figure, especially for a worthy cause, are in luck.
Hope Hospice will provide that opportunity from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday in its parking lot at 611 N. Walnut Ave. in New Braunfels, as local celebrities have volunteered to participate in a Celebrity Dunking Booth fundraiser in support of Relay for Life and Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Committed to helping other local charities succeed in their important work, all proceeds from the Hope Hospice sponsored event will go toward the advancement of treatments and cures of dangerous diseases affecting the community.
“Each year, Hope Hospice tries to do something to help Relay for Life and Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Chris Sitton, the hospice’s
community liaison. “Both of those events happen to be on back-to-back weekends in October, and so there’s not the separation that there usually is, due to COVID. Usually, Relay for Life is in the spring, so we were trying to think of something that we could do to raise money for those organizations.”
Those scheduled to take the plunge for these causes include New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman, council members Lawrence Spradley and James Blakey, Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce President Jonathan Packer and Police Chief Keith Lane.
“All were happy to come out and help us for a good cause,” Sitton said.
The event is free, but in exchange for a financial donation of any size, participants will get the chance to dunk some of their favorite city officials while also enjoying ice cream, cold refreshments, and good-natured fun.
“It’s a community event, just trying to raise money for those two great causes,” he said.
The Relay for Life is a walking charity event for the American Cancer Society and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Other activities include a craft project for kids, a bean bag toss and a jump castle.
For more information, contact Sitton at 830-625-7525 or at csitton@hopehospice.net.
