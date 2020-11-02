On Tuesday, those who weren’t among the nearly 70% who cast ballots during the record-breaking early voting period will make their voices heard at the polls.
They can cast ballots Tuesday at 24 voting locations in Comal County and 34 in Guadalupe County — all will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to receive the final votes in this year’s general election.
Across the country, millions of Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians and independent voters have already cast ballots in the 2020 general election, headlined by the presidential race featuring GOP incumbent Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Nearly 10 million votes were cast during Texas’ early voting period, which began Oct. 10 and ended Friday.
Unofficial results indicate 79,073 of 116,019 registered in Comal County cast 70,481 votes in person, mailed 7,983, and added 609 limited votes (military and overseas) for a 68.16% turnout just shy of the record 68.34% turnout that included Election Day balloting in 2016.
Comal County’s Goodwin Annex (15,271 votes; 21.67%), main Elections Office (14,708; 20.87%) and Mammen Family Public Library in Bulverde (11,383; 16.15%) led early voting locations; Goodwin, Mammen and Columbus Hall are projected to see heavy traffic Tuesday.
Guadalupe County’s 111,837 voters personally cast 60,823 ballots and mailed 6,752 for 67,575 total and 60.42% turnout. Schertz’s two adjacent elections centers combined to post 15,067 in-person early votes, followed by Cibolo Fire Station No. 2 (10,587 votes), Grace Church in New Braunfels (8,887) and Seguin’s main elections office (8,810).
Tuesday’s statewide races include U.S. Senate, railroad commissioner, justiceships on the Supreme Court, criminal courts of appeals and district courts of appeals. Local races include Comal County Precinct 1 and Precinct 3 commissioner, Texas House Districts 44 and 73; U.S. House Districts 15, 21 and 35; Texas Senate District 21 and Place 5 on the Board of Education.
Dozens of school district, municipal and regional board elections are also on Tuesday’s ballots.
Voters still in lines when polls close at 7 p.m. will get their chance to vote. Each elections site offers curbside services, reserved only for physically challenged voters.
Both counties are compiling and scanning mailed and limited ballots ahead of tallying all early voting results to post after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Mailed ballots postmarked Tuesday will be accepted if received by elections offices by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Limited ballots from military and overseas voters will be accepted through Nov. 9.
Voters must present approved photo IDs at polling locations, but can also cast ballots with other forms of identification and signed affidavits. For lists of approved and alternative IDs, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website, votetexas.gov.
For more, including sample ballots, voting-precinct maps and polling locations, visit elections links at Comal and Guadalupe websites, votecomal.com and co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
