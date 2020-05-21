A Schertz resident in their 30s and two New Braunfels residents in their 30s and 40s are the latest additions to Comal County's COVID-19 count, officials said Thursday morning.
The latest cases, all isolated at home, push the county's confirmed total to 81 with 19 of those being active. Two of those 19 are hospitalized.
There have been 56 recoveries in Comal County and six deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 1,874 tests conducted with 81 positives, 1,439 negatives and 357 results still pending.
Officials said those numbers include 482 nursing home tests taken Tuesday and Wednesday, of which 197 were negative with the rest pending.
Testing conducted by the New Braunfels Fire Department was scheduled to continue Thursday and Friday. Testing at the drive-through testing facility run by private physicians with support from Comal County have been suspended until next week so firefighters can focus on nursing home testing, authorities said.
Also, 763 people have received antibody tests at the Office of Public Health, with 10 testing positive, indicating they had contracted COVID-19 at some point in the past. These numbers do not reflect all of the potential antibody tests being conducted in the county, nor do they necessarily include only Comal County residents.
Of the 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown includes 30 from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 14 from north of Canyon Lake, 13 from the Bulverde area, 7 from eastern Comal County, 4 from the Spring Branch area, 3 from south of Canyon Lake, 3 from Garden Ridge, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from southwest Comal County, 2 from central Comal County and 1 from Schertz.
County resources
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
