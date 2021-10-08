The number of Comal County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and local hospital usage have fallen significantly over the past few weeks, releasing the pressure valve on health care workers and facilities.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 30 COVID-19 patients on Friday, down four from the previous day and 11 from a week ago, with 10 in intensive care and 11 on ventilators. According to county officials, about 90% of those hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
That’s a far cry from the 109 patients local hospitals reportedly were caring for at the height of the delta variant-fueled summer surge in mid-August, but that number was also in the lower teens as recently as early July.
“The numbers are trending down, not only as a hospital but as a health care system,” said Mark Bernard, CEO for Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels. “The (numbers) move on any given day, but when you look at a week ago, our numbers are down 33%. More specifically, we had 21 COVID-19 patients and (on Friday) we had 14. But it looks like our numbers are hovering between 10 and 20, which is much different than the high we had, I think 62.”
Resolute Health Hospital is part of the Baptist Health System.
Bernard said fewer COVID patients means more bed availability. Holding patients in the emergency room for a bed to open up is now a rarity.
“We have more flexibility day-to-day than we did before,” he said. “I think the biggest challenge — it’s faced by almost any business today — is just staffing. Finding staff and keeping staff — the staff is just exhausted or they are pursuing other opportunities for whatever reason. I think that’s a challenge that we’re going to face for a long, long time.”
Bernard also added that “given the trend with the surge that we’ve experienced before, we hope and expect that it’s going to settle into a single-digit number, but it will probably never go away,” he said. “The concern that everyone has is the holiday gatherings, the holidays that are looming, the social gatherings, whether or not that will be a factor.”
Fifteen Comal County residents are hospitalized, according to county officials, unchanged from the previous day and down 13 from a week ago.
That number was as high as the mid-50s as recently as late August.
Regional hospital usage has declined as well.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties dipped to 8.98% on Friday from Thursday’s mark of 9.32%.
Statewide, 7,117 Texans were hospitalized for the coronavirus as of Wednesday, a decline of 1,888 patients from a week ago. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 10.8% of total hospital beds.
Comal County’s COVID-19 active case count continued to fall on Friday as recoveries greatly outpaced new cases.
Officials reported 24 new cases and 74 recoveries, with 16 of the new cases confirmed and eight probable.
The county now has 745 cases of COVID-19, 51 fewer than the previous day and down 182 from a week ago.
County health officials also reported the death of a Bulverde man in his 70s on Sept. 27 at a San Antonio hospital.
Since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020, there have been 435 deaths reported. Of those, 113 have come since early June, when the latest surge fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus began.
Both of the county’s seven-day positivity rates also fell Friday compared to the previous day, with the molecular test returning 5.94% positive and the antigen test rate standing at 6%.
According to Texas Department of State Health Service data, Texas has 72.37% of eligible patients with at least one shot, while Comal has 71.55%. Neighboring Guadalupe County, which contains a portion of the city of New Braunfels, trails at 64.66%
Comal has 63.2% of eligible patients fully vaccinated, ahead of the state average of 62.5%, while Guadalupe lags with 57.29%.
“We’re continuing to push and encourage everyone to not only get vaccinated but if vaccinated, get the booster,” Bernard said. “Painfully for our community, those numbers are not moving very much.”
County health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus because it offers the best protection against hospitalization and death and offer Moderna shots to those over 18 and Pfizer shots to those over the age of 12.
Appointments can be made at 830-221-1150. Those who are immunocompromised can also get a third booster shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.