New Braunfels and Comal County venues closed for nearly two months by the COVID-19 crisis will continue their return to normal over the next few weeks.
In the 12 days since Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide stay home measure expired, restaurants reopened May 1, and hair salons, tanning and nail salons and parks, beaches and bodies of water reopened May 8 – all under distancing and capacity limits.
Comal County offices reopened to in-person public traffic May 4 and the county demobilized its Emergency Operations Center May 7. New Braunfels river parks and outfitters reopened last weekend.
Gyms, manufacturers and office-based employers will reopen beginning Monday. This week, Abbott is expected to announce when bars, tattoo and piercing studios and water parks will be allowed to reopen. The city and county, now relocating all employees back to offices in the next few weeks, are getting ready to open or reopen significant operations.
“We still have employees that are working remotely, but we are bringing in more on a phased-in approach,” City Manager Robert Camareno said. “Under the governor’s order, venues like Das Rec will be allowed to reopen beginning May 18. We’ve been working on that, and under the guidance it calls for 25% occupancy. We’ve been working on refining those plans and we’ll be prepared to open under restrictions announced by the governor.
“Das Rec employees are working ahead of the May 18 opening,” he added, saying parks staff is preparing for that and reopening Landa Park Aquatic Center and other facilities by June 1.”
Comal County is also welcoming back employees, with others moving from the soon-to-be renovated Courthouse Annex into the newly renovated Landa Building, with the long-awaited opening of the new county jail also on the horizon.
“We had employees (telecommuting) from the road department, quite a few from the district attorney’s office and several more from the purchasing department,” said County Judge Sherman Krause, who commended information technology chief Mike Lee for facilitating connections for around 200 employees while overseeing the same for the new openings.
“Our hope is to clear out the Annex to turn over to the contractor by June 1,” Krause said. “We’re really close (to completion) of the jail – with only a few issues we’re figuring out. It’s within a few weeks of getting its occupancy certificate; Texas Commission on Jail Standards has resumed inspections, and for us it could be within the next two to three weeks, depending on their schedule.”
The city closed access to river areas March 26 to slow the spread of the coronavirus but last Thursday reopened Prince Solms and Hinman Island parks, City Tube Chute and Cypress Bend and River Acres parks – all under limited hours and capacity – before the weekend.
Patrons are required to continue social distancing measures with river outfitters required to follow occupancy restrictions and disinfect tubes and other equipment. Camareno said all are being tested prior to when river recreation season begins in earnest on Memorial Day.
“We’re setting capacity limits for river parks to create an environment where social distancing is possible,” he said. “For example, at Cypress Bend Park, there’s 35 parking spaces, so when they are full, the park is full. Then we’ll lay out picnic areas that are socially distanced.
“We’re going to gauge it all and if we find out if we need to increase capacity, we’ll do that. Opening the parks gives us the opportunity to put the plan in place and refine it according to conditions we see prior to Memorial Day.”
The city on Monday was informed Comal River traffic underneath the San Antonio Street bridge will resume before the holiday. The Texas Department of Transportation, overseeing the $4.5 million bridge renovation, has given the go-ahead for the city to remove buoys blocking access downriver south of the Tube Chute. The bridge closed after Labor Day, with the buoys in place since the end of September.
