Residents weary of the numerous rain events in the New Braunfels area over the past couple of weeks will continue to see their patience tested as the calendar rolls over to June.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service expect several more rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the week, primarily favoring the afternoon and into the evening and nighttime hours.
Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with the main weather hazards being large hail and damaging winds.
Matthew Brady, a meteorologist with the NWS office in New Braunfels, said localized flash flooding is also a concern due to previous rainfall over the past two weeks.
“The weather pattern is in a static pattern where a large low-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere over northern Mexico is feeding into an area of weak disturbances,” Brady said. “We have plenty of moisture to generate showers and thunderstorms each day. The placement, timing and coverage of the storms will depend on what happens the day before.”
Some parts of South Central Texas already have nearly saturated soils and above normal flowing creeks and streams.
Forecasters ask residents to frequently check the latest weather updates and be prepared to avoid flood-prone areas if heavy rains develop in the area.
Forecasters also remind residents never to underestimate the power of water when it is over the roadway. Six inches of moving water can carry away an adult, while one to two feet of faster-moving water can sweep a car or even a large SUV off the road.
According to Brady, New Braunfels Regional Airport received 8.62 inches of precipitation in May, nearly five inches more than normal for the month.
“We’ve had a few more disturbances this year and more Gulf moisture coming over the area leading to rounds of activity across the area,” he said.
NOAA forecasters predicting another above-normal hurricane season
Forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season for 2021.
The outlook predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three to five major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) are expected. NOAA provides these ranges with 70% confidence.
Last year’s hurricane season produced 30 named storms, the most on record in one year for the Atlantic basin. For the second time in history, forecasters went through the entire English alphabet and had to use the Greek alphabet to continue naming storms.
NOAA recently updated the statistics used to determine when hurricane seasons are above-, near- or below-average relative to the latest climate record.
Based on this update, an average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, of which seven become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.
“The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are well-prepared with significant upgrades to our computer models, emerging observation techniques, and the expertise to deliver the life-saving forecasts that we all depend on during this, and every, hurricane season,” said Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator.
Forecasters are projecting the likely absence of El Niño, an abnormal weather pattern caused by the warming of the Pacific Ocean near the equator, off the coast of South America, which is currently in a neutral phase. El Niño usually suppresses hurricane activity.
Forecasters predict La Niña, which is characterized by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific, to possibly return later in the hurricane season.
“Predicted warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon would likely factor in this year’s overall activity,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
Although New Braunfels lies inland, Brady said the area could feel impacts from a hurricane making landfall on the Texas coast.
“The biggest thing could be inland flooding since tropical systems can produce a lot of rainfall, especially if the ground is saturated before the tropical system brings additional rainfall,” Brady said. “We could also face some strong winds, all the way up to strong tropical storm force and even lower hurricane force, depending on how strong the system is before it moves inland.”
NOAA’s outlook is for overall seasonal activity and is not a landfall forecast. The Climate Prediction Center will update the 2021 Atlantic seasonal outlook in August before the historical peak of the season.
Colorado State University hurricane researchers are also predicting an above-average Atlantic hurricane season.
The university’s Tropical Meteorology Project team is predicting 17 named storms during the Atlantic hurricane season. Of those, researchers expect eight to become hurricanes and four to reach major hurricane strength.
Names for Atlantic hurricanes in 2021 are Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda.
Although hurricane season officially began Tuesday, the Ana name has already been used. Ana formed as a subtropical storm on May 22, then transitioned to a tropical storm on May 23.
The storm brought rain and wind to Bermuda, then moved northeast and posed no other threat to land before it dissipated.
It’s the seventh straight year a named system has formed prior to the official June 1 start date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.