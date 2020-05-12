Comal County has three new COVID-19 cases and seven additional recoveries from the disease, officials reported Thursday morning.
The three cases are all people in their 40s and the individuals are self-isolating at home. That pushes the county's total confirmed cases to 68.
With the seven recoveries, the county now has seven active COVID cases, with one of those patients being hospitalized. The county has seen six deaths as a result of the outbreak.
As of Tuesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 955 tests conducted with 68 positives, 821 negatives, and 66 results still pending.
Of the 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the locations are 26 from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 12 from the Bulverde area, 9 from north of Canyon Lake, 7 from eastern Comal County 3 from south of Canyon Lake, 3 from Garden Ridge, 3 from the Spring Branch area, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from southwest Comal County, 1 from central Comal County.
More information
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
