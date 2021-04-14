New Braunfels Regional Airport recently earned a designation as a national airport within the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The designation places the airport as one of only 11 such national airports in Texas and one of 92 such airports in the United States.
The National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems, or NPIAS, identifies 3,310 existing and proposed airports included in the national airport system, consisting of all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and certain publicly owned general aviation airports.
General aviation airports are public-use airports that do not have scheduled service or have less than 2,500 annual passenger boardings.
About 88% of airports included in the national plan are general aviation airports, including the New Braunfels Regional Airport.
Airport Director Robert Lee said the goal has been to increase business at the airport safely and efficiently, and in the process of employees doing their jobs, along with the growth in the city, the airport reached an operational level that crossed the threshold for FAA recognition.
“This national airport designation by NPIAS reflects the increased growth and activity at the airport, which has seen a 24% increase in operations in recent years, along with significant increases in fuel consumption,” Lee said. “Earning this designation puts NBRA into the mix of airports across the country that are eligible for additional federal discretionary funding under the Airport Improvement Program over the next five years.”
New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman said the designation is a win-win for the community and is a result of an investment of more than $22 million from the city and the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation in the last few years, as well as from other organizations and businesses with a stake in the success of the airport.
“I think this puts us into a position to be able to attract more businesses that need to be near or on an airport and want to build hangers to house aircraft to conduct business out of the New Braunfels ‘National’ Airport,” Brockman said. “For everyone who has been involved in the last many years, we’re seeing the fruits of our labor payoff. Dr. Lee has done an outstanding job of continuing to be intentional on the growth that we’re seeing out there.”
The airport is already part of the FAA Contract Tower program, making it home to an FAA contract-operated air traffic control tower that operates 365 days a year from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Additionally, more than 150 aircraft ranging from small single-engine aircraft to large corporate jets call the New Braunfels airport home.
Since 2014, six new corporate hangars have been constructed, with two more under development and three new rows of T-hangars.
The airport hosts four aircraft repair shops, an avionics repair station and two flight schools, as well as air charter, air ambulance and corporate flight departments.
Over the last few years, the airport completed a terminal renovation project, a runway extension, a runway resurfacing project and a master plan update, as well as significant upgrades to the fuel farm.
Projects currently underway include a new drainage detention pond, upgrading and replacing obsolete air traffic voice control communications equipment, the rehabilitation of the North aircraft ramp, and expanding the airport terminal parking lot’s size.
“This airport does a really great job compared to most its size,” said Todd Frank, who flies for work and regularly patronizes the airport. “It’s vital to the community.”
New Braunfels’ next-door neighbor has also seen significant airport growth.
The FAA recently granted a two-hour extension to control tower operational hours at San Marcos Regional Airport to meet the logistic needs generated by increased air traffic.
The control tower will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily to safely guide aircraft into the airport.
The extended hours will be funded through the FAA Contract Tower Program, which provides air traffic control services at airports that demonstrate needs and benefits.
“San Marcos Regional Airport has consistently set operational records and continues to grow as a vital piece of our economy,” said San Marcos City Manager Bert Lumbreras in a statement. “This extension is an important step toward maintaining a safe environment for everyone who uses the airport, including businesses and recreational pilots.”
Texas Aviation Partners, which manages the San Marcos Regional Airport, submitted data to the FAA showing that between June and September of last year, there were an estimated 2,000 total takeoffs and landings that occurred in the three hours immediately following the control tower closure. Within the same time period, two planes collided while attempting to land at the airport after the tower closed.
The San Marcos airport, which is also designated as a national airport, experienced a 22 percent increase in operations at the airport between 2019 and 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.