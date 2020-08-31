Comal County health officials added two new deaths to its COVID-19 toll on Monday afternoon, with both deaths happening in July, but not reported to the county until recently.
One was a man in his 60s who lived at Colonial Manor who died July 31 in a New Braunfels hospital. The other was a New Braunfels man in his 80s who died July 1 in a San Antonio hospital.
Officials said the county was notified of both deaths on Aug. 28.
The county added 24 new cases of the disease and 14 new recoveries on Monday.
Fourteen of those are confirmed and 10 are probable. Eighteen of those are New Braunfels-area residents, three are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one lives south of Canyon Lake, one lives north of Canyon Lake and one lives in the Garden Ridge area.
One is younger than 20, five are in their 20s, six are in their 30s or 40s, six are in their 50s or 60s, and six are older than 70.
Comal County has had 2,969 cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic with 2,437 recoveries. There have been 87 deaths. The county now has 445 active cases of COVID-19. Fifty eight of those patients are hospitalized.
Local hospitals are now caring for 11 COVID-19 patients with five of those in intensive care beds and three on ventilators. Health officials have said those numbers likely include county residents and those from out of county.
Comal County’s positivity rate is now 14.97%, a slight increase from Friday’s rate of 14.87%. The county has introduced a rolling seven-day positivity rate that officials say better reflects the current state of the epidemic. That now stands at 7.275%
As of Monday morning, Public Health has received reports of 19,832 tests conducted with 2,353 confirmed cases and 616 probable cases. That's an increase of 28 tests from Friday's report.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.