Comal County health officials reported three additional COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, bringing the death toll to 455, while the number of active cases remained steady.
Officials confirmed the death of a New Braunfels man in his 50s on Oct. 19 at home, a New Braunfels woman in her 60s on Oct. 18 at a local hospital and a Bulverde man in his 60s on Oct. 10 at a San Antonio hospital.
County health officials have added 13 fatalities to its data this week.
As of Thursday, 69,668 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
The county’s active case count stood at 412 on Friday, down one from the previous day and down 45 from a week ago, with public health adding 32 new cases and 30 recoveries.
Of those active cases, 26 patients are hospitalized, unchanged from the previous day and down two from a week ago.
Comal County’s hospitals reported caring for 16 COVID-19 patients on Friday, down two from the previous day and four from a week ago, with three in
intensive care and one on a ventilator. According to county health officials, 100% of those patients were unvaccinated.
Since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020, Comal County has reported 19,490 cases and 18,623 recoveries.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 4.84%. Comal County’s seven-day positivity rates were at 5.57% for the molecular test and 6.38% for the antigen test.
According to state data, 72.65% of Comal County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one shot as of Friday, with 64.4% of those fully vaccinated. Neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, sits at 65.82% and 58.55%, respectively.
The statewide rates, respectively, stand at 73.61% and 64%.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel this week recommended approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, which opens the door to emergency use approval by the federal agency. In Texas, about 2.9 million children are in this age group.
The county’s health department continues to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years and older. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
This marks the last week that Comal County health officials will have detailed COVID-19 case data.
The more detailed system is being discontinued after funding was suspended by the Texas Legislature. The older system that is being reverted to doesn’t provide information on active cases, recoveries, regional location and age. The county also will no longer be able to track a positivity rate.
According to public health, the county’’s new dashboard will show the number of new COVID-19 cases per day, total COVID-19 cases, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, and total COVID-19 deaths. The county will also add the percentage of fully vaccinated residents to show the overall vaccination rate within Comal County.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
