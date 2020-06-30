Members of the New Braunfels City Council on Monday approved $600,000 in grant awards to various arts and heritage organizations in the city.
The allocations were made available based on 2019 hotel occupancy tax collections. City ordinance requires 15% of hotel occupancy tax collections annually allocated to enhance city arts and cultural organizations and programs.
Customarily the proceeds are divided equally between the Arts and Heritage commissions, which then make recommendations to the city
council on the disbursement of their respective halves of the funding.
The council’s action authorizes the city manager to execute contracts with the organizations for disbursement and use of funding.
Council members allocated $300,000 in funds to arts organizations as follows: Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre Association, Inc., $98,467; Christian Youth Theater San Antonio, $31,058; Circle Arts Theatre, $44,483; Mid-Texas Symphony Society, Inc., $20,950; New Braunfels Art League, $45,667; New Braunfels Community Chorale, $3,850; New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie, $3,508; New Braunfels Theatre Company, $4,500; Performing Arts Academy of New Braunfels, $34,100; Texas Concert Opera Collective, $3,583; and Texas Hill Country Opera & Arts, $9,833.
Council members allocated $300,000 in funds to heritage organizations as follows: Heritage Society of New Braunfels, $78,630; New Braunfels Conservation Society, $76,734; New Braunfels Historic Railroad & Modelers Society, Inc., $58,174; and Sophienburg Archives and Museum of History, $86,462.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
Approved a contract with Sullivan Contracting Services under Choice Partners Cooperative Contract for the restoration of the façade walls around the downtown restroom facility to include vegetation removal, pressure washing, mortar repair and painting and authority for the city manager to approve any changes up to the contingency amount for project expenditures.
Approved a purchase with Angel Armor, LLC for bulletproof vests for the New Braunfels Police Department utilizing U.S. Department of Justice fiscal year 2019 bulletproof vest program grant funding and the appropriate budget amendment.
Approved roof replacement at Westside Community Center by A-Lert Roof Systems, on behalf of the New Braunfels Public Library, utilizing Community Development Block Grant program funding.
Appointed Councilmember Harry Bowers to chair the Mayor’s Higher Education Task Force.
Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding the limited purpose annexation of about 9.7 acres of land, consisting of Lots 1 through 7, Veramendi Precinct 15A Neighborhood Center Subdivision.
Approved, with Councilmember Matthew Hoyt in opposition, the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning to apply a Special Use Permit to allow the short term rental of both dwelling units in a two-family structure at 1643 and 1645 McQueeney Road.
Approved a waiver to the subdivision platting ordinance to not require sidewalk construction along IH-35 and Stolte Road for the Stolte Subdivision.
Also, during the meeting, the council issued a proclamation recognizing LGBTQ Pride Month.
