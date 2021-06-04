June is Pride Month, and New Braunfels will have its own festival June 26 to celebrate people of all sexual orientations and identities.
Riverside Pride will take over the ceremony from River City Advocacy, which years ago had the first Pride event in New Braunfels with a Pride Block Party. The festival will have speakers, fun games and activities, vendor booths, a drag show and drag queen story time.
Riverside Pride president Aja Edwards said they are excited to throw a Pride event, especially after the pandemic dampened last year’s plans.
“This year [River City Advocacy] gave the ‘rights’ to Pride festival to us,” Edwards said. “It was the first one of its kind as a first full-fledged big event, so we don’t want to take away credit from the event from started years ago. We’re so excited this is something that as a pretty young nonprofit it’s something that we wanted to do.”
The welcome ceremony starts at 11 a.m. and will have a city representative read a proclamation. After that, there will be yoga for all levels, dancing and music by bands Cedars and School of Rock.
They will also kick off a drag show with a ballroom scene from the Netflix TV show, “Pose.” The show is set in the 80s and follows African-American and Latino LGBTQ+ and gender-noncomforming drag queens.
Riverside Pride could not fundraise as much money as it does due to the pandemic. This year they are awarding only one scholarship to a local youth during the festival.
Sponsors for the festival include Fiesta Youth out of San Antonio and Pride San Antonio. Fiesta Youth is an organization empowering LBGTQ+ young adults, teens and allies.
These sponsors are helping Riverside Pride raise money to expand its scholarship program for next year’s recipients.
“We’ve gotten more sponsors signed onto this event and more support than we could’ve ever anticipated and that’s somewhat very comforting and reassuring to see there is that kind of support,” Edwards said.
She said some locals on social media are not thrilled about the Pride event, but the overwhelming positive feedback outweighs that.
“We’ve seen some chatter on social media that people are not thrilled with us having Pride, but New Braunfels is steadily becoming a more welcoming community,” Edwards said. “We’re always going to have people not fond of it but we’re seeing a lot more support every year.”
