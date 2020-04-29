Three days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott let statewide stay home orders expire, the city of New Braunfels and Comal County were working to determine if river operations would be among businesses allowed to reopen on Friday.
Both the city and county on Wednesday allowed their versions of orders preventing spread of the COVID-19 virus to expire with the governor’s 30-day statewide order Thursday. They will open local restaurants, movie theaters, libraries, churches and museums to resume at 25% capacity beginning Friday.
River recreation parks, venues and outfitters — all shut down more than a month ago — will have to wait a little longer to see if they will be allowed to open. Comal County said Abbott’s latest directives on Monday didn’t clarify if those and similar venues can reopen.
“Throughout this process, our goal has been to follow the governor’s orders and clarify them where necessary for situations unique to Comal County,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “Therefore, our order will expire as scheduled on Thursday, and the county will continue to follow the governor’s direction.”
Those successful in reopening on Friday could be allowed to expand to 50% occupancy by May 11. If statewide virus numbers continue to decline, the governor hinted bars, gyms, beauty salons and barbershops could begin resuming operations by May 18.
Jenna Vinson, the city’s director of communications and community engagement, said the city’s reopening statement would be released Wednesday evening. A River Parks Advisory Group and Mayor’s Advisory Group to Reopen New Braunfels consulted with city officials on measures throughout the week.
Both Krause and New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel said their respective reopening measures would parallel Abbott’s revised directives and include advice from medical professionals. Both, they said, would also address issues that are “unique” to the area – such as river tourism.
The county said Abbott’s initial lists of essential services and activities will remain with a list of previously nonessential businesses allowed to reopen under certain restrictions. Those not on either list should contact the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Krause said.
Businesses in unincorporated county areas and the cities of Spring Branch and Garden Ridge that are uncertain of official occupancy limits should contact the county’s fire marshal at 830-643-3748.
Dr. Dorothy Overman, the county’s primary health authority, said maintaining social distancing measures will continue to be important as the state and area restart their economies.
“As local businesses begin to reopen, we should remember that the coronavirus is not gone from our community,” Overman said. “The numbers of cases and deaths do appear to be improving in Texas, but a resurgence of cases could occur. I encourage all of our residents to continue good hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing facial coverings in public.
“All of these measures are working to protect all of us, especially our older population, those who have compromised immune systems, and those who have underlying health conditions putting them at greater risk.”
