I received a phone call from someone saying they were from the IRS wanting to verify my personal information to get my stimulus check. Is this a scam?
Yes. According to IRS officials, scammers may try to get you to sign over your check to them and may use this as an opportunity to get you to “verify” your filing information to receive your money, using your personal information to file false tax returns in an identity theft scheme.
The IRS will deposit your check — officially called an economic impact payment — into the direct deposit account you previously provided on your tax return or send you a paper check. The IRS will not call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do not give out your bank account, debit account or PayPal account information even if someone claims it is necessary to get your payment.
If you receive a call, do not engage with scammers or thieves. Just hang up. If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get your money faster by sending personal information or clicking on links, delete them. Do not click on any links in those emails.
Callers claiming to be employees of the IRS, but are not, have been trying to scam people for many years. Victims are told they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer. If the victim refuses to cooperate, they are threatened with arrest, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license. Victims may also be told they have a refund due to try to trick them into sharing private information.
There are reports about bogus checks. If you receive a “check” in the mail now, it’s a fraud — it will take the Treasury Department a few weeks to distribute the payments. If you receive a “check” for an odd amount, especially one with cents, or a check that requires that you verify the check online or by calling a number, it’s a fraud.
The IRS scam is not the only one that’s making the rounds.
Here are some tips from the Federal Trade Commission to help you keep the scammers at bay:
• Hang up on robocalls. Don’t press any numbers. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam COVID-19 treatments to work-at-home schemes. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but it might lead to more robocalls instead.
• Ignore online offers for vaccinations and home test kits. Scammers are trying to get you to buy products that aren’t proven to treat or prevent the Coronavirus — online or in stores. There currently are no FDA-authorized home test kits for the coronavirus.
• Fact-check information. Scammers, and sometimes well-meaning people, share information that hasn’t been verified. Before you pass on any messages, contact trusted sources. Visit www.usa.gov/coronavirus for links to federal, state and local government agencies.
• Know who you’re buying from. Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products, like cleaning, household, and health and medical supplies when, in fact, they don’t.
• Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.
• Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the CDC and the World Health Organization.
• Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into donating. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card or by wiring money, don’t do it.
