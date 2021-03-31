Thursday is the final day to register to vote in the May 1 elections, when voters will head to the polls to select two New Braunfels City Council members, two school board trustees in the New Braunfels Independent School District and two Comal ISD trustees positions.
All seats are for three-year terms. New Braunfels residents will decide 18 proposed amendments to the city’s charter. Those seeking to register can submit completed applications from the Texas Secretary of State website, www.votetexas.gov, by Thursday.
As of Wednesday, the county had an estimated 117,351 registered voters. The last day to submit applications for ballots by mail is Tuesday, April 20; early voting begins Monday, April 19 and ends Tuesday, April 27.
For information on candidates, districts and polling locations for early voting and Election Day balloting, visit votecomal.com, nbtexas.org, nbisd.org or comalisd.org.
Thursday is also the deadline for candidates to file campaign finance reports with city and school district entities. The state’s campaign finance law, requires reports filed 30 days and eight days prior to the May 1 election. Thursday’s deadline covers the period ending March 22.
New Braunfels City Council races feature Kevin Robles, a 39-year-old businessman, against District 3 incumbent Harry Bowers, 47, a university lecturer seeking his second term. In District 4, Joy Harvey, a 45-year-old homemaker is facing Lawrence Spradley, a 52-year-old retiree.
In New Braunfels ISD’s District 3, John Porter, a 59-year-old artist management specialist, is challenging incumbent Eric Bergquist, a 52-year-old pharmaceutical sales representative seeking a second term. In District 5, Stephen Minus, a 45-year-old general manager; Betty Niven, 73, a volunteer coordinator with America Reads; and Brian Grenier, 48, Randolph Field ISD’s chief information technology officer.
In Comal ISD’s District 1, Brittany Soto, a 19-year-old student and McQueeney resident, and Jerry Sauceda, a 36-year-old business owner, are challenging incumbent Tim Hennessee, 50, the current board treasurer.
In District 2, Courtney Biasatti, a 39-year-old youth development director, is facing incumbent David Drastata, 57, the Walmart regional manager and board president seeking a fifth term. No one filed to face District 5 incumbent Michelle Ann Ross, 49, the current board secretary.
Among the 18 propositions for the New Braunfels City Charter is one that could increase the number of consecutive terms allowed mayors and city council members.
The current charter was approved by voters in 1966 and amended in 1995 and 2005.
It limits a council member (the mayor is the only councilmember elected at-large rather than by district) to two three-year consecutive terms and no more three three-year terms in a lifetime.
Six propositions address minor clarifications and corrections; others address city council terms and vacancies and duties and responsibilities of the city manager.
