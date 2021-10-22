After four days, less than 2% of registered area voters had cast early ballots for the Nov. 2 election, which features eight proposed state constitutional amendments, two school district bond measures and a handful of seats on local boards and commissions.
Unofficial results from election polls in Comal and Guadalupe counties through Thursday saw only 2,144 voters cast ballots at nine Comal County polling sites and just 892 in-person voters at six Guadalupe County locations.
Including 170 mailed ballots, Comal’s total of 2,314 was just 0.019% of 121,711 registered voters, with Guadalupe County’s 1,304 mailed ballots and 2,196 total also 0.019% of 113,504 eligible voters.
Voters in both counties are considering eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution. New Braunfels Independent School District has a $348 million bond, Comal ISD has a $527 million bond and a voter approved tax ratification election, and Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD will decide Place 4 on its board of trustees.
Voters in Comal Emergency Services District No. 7 are considering a sales tax proposition; Comal County Water Improvement Districts 1C and 1E are voting to confirm charters, board directors and funding; and two board member seats will be decided by Green Valley Special Utility District residents.
In Guadalupe County, Schertz voters have a bond for public safety facilities and places 6 and 7 on the city council. Twelve 12 proposed city charter amendments await Cibolo voters, who are also selecting a District 4 city council member.
Friday was the last day voters could request ballots by mail. Elections offices in both counties will continue to tally votes through the weekend and up until the end of early voting at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Comal County’s highest in-person turnouts were at the Main Elections office in downtown New Braunfels (420 votes), followed by the Mammen Family Library in Bulverde (375), and the county’s Goodwin Annex (292), and Comal ISD’s Support Services Center (238). Guadalupe County’s top turnouts were 365 in Schertz, 181 in Seguin and 135 in Cibolo.
On Nov. 2, Comal County voters will be able to cast ballots at any one of 23 polling locations, including 12 sites in New Braunfels, four in Canyon Lake, three in Bulverde, two in Spring Branch and one each in Garden Ridge and Boerne.
State law requires that all voters bring an approved photo IDs to cast ballots. Those lacking photo IDs can cast provisional ballots with alternate forms of identification, such as utility bills, or sign affidavits at polling locations. For lists of approved and alternate IDs allowed at the polls is available on the Texas Secretary of State’s website, votetexas.gov.
These Comal County countywide locations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29:
- Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
- Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
- Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels
- Comal ISD Support Services Building, 1404 Interstate 35 North, New Braunfels
- New Braunfels ISD Administration Center, 1000 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels
- Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
- St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
- Rebecca Creek Elementary School, 125 Quest Avenue, Spring Branch
- Garden Ridge City Hall, 9400 Municipal Parkway, (closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 28)
These Guadalupe County countywide locations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29:
- Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
- Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Dr., Cibolo
- Central Texas Technology Center, 2189 Farm-to-Market Road 758, New Braunfels
- Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels
- New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
- Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
For more, including sample ballots and early voting and Election Day polling locations, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
