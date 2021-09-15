For the first time, New Braunfels and surrounding cities will participate in a joint veterans parade, created by the daughter of the largest military family in New Braunfels.
Eva Lopez’s uncle Sgt. Gilberto L. Sanchez died in combat in North Korea. One of the daughters of the “Fighting Sanchez brothers,” she has organized veterans parades before in his honor, and this year is special since New Braunfels, San Antonio and San Marcos will come together to honor veterans and POW/MIAs of all branches.
“It’s important to me,” Lopez said. “If my dad were here he would be jumping for joy.”
On Nov. 6, military associations will parade through Main Plaza starting at 8:30 a.m. The parade will march to Chase Bank, then to the Comal River crossing the East San Antonio bridge then heading towards Prince Solms Park.
Staging begins at 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on 386 North Castell Avenue. There will be breakfast for participants by local restaurants.
Gen. Robert T. Clark, who served in the Gulf War and Vietnam War, will guest speak.
Accompanying him will be the Alamo Eagles 101st Airborne Association, the 173rd Brigade Silver Wings Airborne Association, the Purple Heart Association and the Commemorative Air Force of San Marcos.
The Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force around 10 a.m. will fly over its T-6 plane, which is properly called the AT-6 Texan, which stands for “Advanced Training” as the AT-6 was used in World War II training for the U.S. and allies.
At the end, Deacon Rusty Brandt will deliver a final prayer and Albert Morales will play “Taps,” followed by speeches from local and state representatives.
Participants can be veterans or active military and dress in their military attire if they wish.
Those in the parade can bring a classic or military vehicle, decorated float or motorcycle group.
Participants can also be walkers in the parade, and Lopez hopes veteran-run businesses will also join.
She is also looking for someone to take a video via drone of the parade.
In Memoriam
Lopez remembers getting the call confirming, after DNA testing, that her dad’s brother, Sgt. Gilberto L. Sanchez, was killed in the Korean war after being listed as missing in action for decades.
She holds her family’s military contributions near and dear to her heart, having all eight brothers born and raised in New Braunfels with Gilberto being the only one who did not come back. She hopes to honor her father, Benjamin, by honoring his little brother who was killed in action.
Her father passed away in January 2015 and her mother in July.
Lopez said she dedicates the parade to her father and uncle.
“Every year I say ‘This is for you, dad,’” Lopez said.
She contacted several military associations in the Central Texas area, who were ready to be returning participants or help out as new supporters of the parade.
Lt. Gen. Robert T. Clark and retired U.S. Colonel Tom Jones are part of the Alamo Eagles Chapter of the 101st Airborne Division Association, also known as the “Screaming Eagles.”
Their color guard will kick off the parade.
They call San Antonio “military city USA,” with its huge veteran population. Jones commanded the 101st Airborne Division from 1998 to 2000 and said the chapter is cross-generational, from Vietnam veterans to the Cold War to Afghanistan and Iraq.
The chapter helps the community with volunteer work and programs, such as installing new walls, backboards and a new clock for the Healy-Murphy Child Development Center’s gym.
Jones and Clark said they are honored to participate in Lopez’s veterans parade.
The parade will showcase the “That’s All … Brother Jr.” C-47 troop transport nose replica of the aircraft that dropped the 101st paratroopers on D-Day.
“We’re fortunate to have several people that take the lead on these projects,” Clark said. “It’s really helped the chapter grow because of their enthusiasm and so we’re very fortunate to have several members that take it by the horn and go for it.”
Another association in the parade is the Commemorative Air Force chapter of San Marcos. The CAF is based in Dallas and as an association finds and preserves World War II-era combat aircrafts.
The San Marcos chapter oversees the Central Texas Wing museum, where they store the AT-6 Texan plane, used in the final phase of training to learn combat maneuvers.
“Our mission is simply to educate and honor and inspire the folks to understand what the generation in WWII did,” said Dave Berrio, Commemorative Air Force wing member.
Although he could not be present for the parade, Major General Alfred A. Valenzuela said he supports the efforts.
Valenzuela volunteers to carry fallen soldiers for ceremonies for military families, and did the eulogy for Gilberto whose remains were identified 60 years after he died in the Battle of Chosin.
He said Hispanic soldiers like him gave up their lives for the country. He said many Hispanic soldiers did not even hold citizenship.
“Hispanics across the board did a great share for this great country,” Valenzuela said.
He said the parade is a good way to memorialize all those who have fallen in war.
“This is a great honor to have this parade and to thank a family and a young man who served his country and unfortunately died serving this country,” Valenzuela said.
To participate, contact Eva Lopez: 713-206-1055 or email at cruz1505@yahoo.com
