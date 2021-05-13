New Braunfels officials pulled back the curtain on Thursday on plans for an almost 1,900-acre project proposed along I-35 just outside of the city limits that will bring thousands of residential units to the area, commercial and light industrial development, as well as parks and spaces for additional schools.
At the first of two public meetings, residents were afforded the opportunity to learn more and comment about the tentatively named Mayfair project, which is being developed by New Braunfels-based Southstar Communities, during the meeting at Oak Creek Elementary School.
The proposal is drawing comparisons to Veramendi, a similar 2,400-acre project that had its official opening in 2019 and continues to build.
The estimated build-out for the Mayfair project is 15 to 20 years.
Like Veramendi, the Mayfair development requires an approved development agreement before establishing a water improvement district.
The proposed WID is intended to have a mixture of residential, commercial and public uses. The property is located outside the city limits but inside the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction. The legislation authorizing the WID provides the city with the ability to enter the agreement to outline the city's requirements for permitting and planning-level reviews, as well as the developer's commitments to deliver project amenities and benefits that will serve the water improvement district and New Braunfels residents.
According to Jeff Jewell, the city's director of economic development and community development, project plans call for 300 acres of publicly accessible parks and open space, sales tax sharing with New Braunfels, sites for four Comal ISD schools, updated regional utilities, a variety of different housing types, a dedicated employment center for commercial and industrial development and land stewardship standards.
Jewell added that the development agreement allows the city to impose development standards and reviews not allowed otherwise in an ETJ.
"There are benefits to master planning such a large area," Jewell said. "You're able to take a system-wide network approach to various things such as drainage, parks and transportation."
Those development standards include review and approval authority by various city bodies, land use control, regulating the form and placement of the buildings and street form, and design standards.
The standards also include housing product diversity, parking standards, walkability and connectivity standards around sidewalks, block length, street trees and shared-use paths.
City Manager Robert Camareno said negotiations with New Braunfels-based developer SouthStar Communities are nearing completion on the proposed development on property owned by the Texas General Land Office.
"We've been working with the developers for some time on negotiations for the development agreement," Camareno said. "It gives us the opportunity to negotiate standards that are actually higher and over and above those things that might be required for development inside the city limits."
The development will include new roads to offset project traffic and paid for by the developers, an east/west I-35 underpass, fire station property, wastewater and water utilities and regional drainage.
"There's pretty extensive traffic studies analysis that goes into planning a project of this scale and magnitude," Jewell said. "Also, what's unique about this project is (the traffic studies) will be looked at (and updated) as the project continues and evolves."
Jewell said New Braunfels Utilities would provide utility services for the development, but the project developers will take responsibility for funding the water and wastewater infrastructure.
In addition, Jewell said NBU has planned for and can supply the development's water needs.
Future residents in the WID will pay assessments and not New Braunfels residents.
Jewell said the development would include an extensive network of parks and trails, with every house in the development set within about a mile for a park, and most homes are planned within a quarter-mile of a park. Development standards will also ensure enhanced connectivity, including trailheads.
In 2019, the Land Office solicited proposals for the sale and development of the Mayfair development, roughly located north of Kohlenberg Road and Conrads Lane and bisected by the interstate.
In early 2020, New Braunfels officials began discussions with SouthStar Communities. In Comal County, SouthStar has previously developed and operated Vintage Oaks, Havenwood at Hunters Crossing and The Crossings.
For those unable to make Thursday's meeting, a virtual informational meeting will occur on Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Details on that can be found online at www.nbtexas.org/mayfair.
