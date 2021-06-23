The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area urgently needs more of everything. More adoptions, foster homes, staff and volunteers.
HSNBA executive director Sarah Hammond said she does not have proof but believes many people staying at home during the pandemic took in stray animals and took care of them.
Since they did not go through the shelter system and were not fixed, these animals had litters sometime last year, resulting in a rise in the number of strays, Hammond said. That has meant constant calls and emails to the shelter.
“One of the most frustrating things is we’ve worked so hard in the last six years,” Hammond said. “You think about the growth of Comal County and the number of people has been steady as well as our intake level — which means we were doing something right. We had the market pretty saturated already. Now there are more pets than people to take care of them.”
There are about 500 animals needing forever homes. In the shelter are 233 cats, 58 dogs, one rabbit and one rooster while the rest are in foster homes.
The shelter has gotten creative with where it puts its animals, taking up every niche and corner in the staff’s work areas and the hallways, including Hammond’s office.
Because of the crowding, if an animal catches a disease, it spreads quickly.
“One contagious disease goes through like wildfire despite our best efforts with cleaning, vaccinating, deworming,” Hammond said. “First folks inevitably find something that passes away overnight. These teeny, tiny kittens get a parasite and they’re gone overnight.”
Hammond said surrounding animal shelters and defense leagues in San Antonio to San Marcos are at capacity as well.
HSNBA would often transfer its animals to them, but everyone is struggling with hundreds of animals at once.
She said the news has reported people are returning their pets after returning to work, but the shelter has not seen that.
“It’s no one thing, it’s not ‘I took this animal in to return it,’ it’s not one single thing. It’s dozens of different reasons,” Hammond said. “Mainly there are so many animals right now it’s putting a huge strain on shelters all over Central Texas.”
Hammond said she hopes people who find strays go through the shelter to get it fixed to prevent future overcrowding.
“I fear it’s going to be more of the same because all of those kittens that are given away aren’t going to be fixed and we’re going to be in the same boat next year,” Hammond said.
HSNBA dog coordinator Stacie Shmidl said it has been challenging taking dogs out for walks, cleaning, doing laundry, feeding them and “enriching” their experience with quality time.
“It’s hard on them mentally and physically, they’re in this little concrete block,” Schmidl said. “We’re all busy and understaffed and have more animals we don’t know what to do with.”
The dogs are especially stressed out and become more susceptible to disease the longer they stay in the shelter, she said.
She said she has seen many people adopt dogs only to bring them back the next day or two.
When adopting or fostering, she said people should give their dog time to adjust to the new environment and realize they were strays and in a cage for a while.
“The dogs get stressed out here and their energy levels are up so they’re a little rambunctious when they get home,” Schmidl said. “People have to understand they have to learn the dog, too, and not just the dog learning them. Just go slow and easy and don’t give up on them.”
Schmidl said they also need more fosters for the dogs.
“Every shelter is full,” Schmidl said. “That help has kind of diminished, it’s a struggle all around. [With fosters], there are few and far between. We’ll send out pleas basically every single day and get one or two responses from the same people who foster with us.”
HSNBA cat coordinator Zac Turley said the shelter needs more people to foster kittens for about two to four weeks or longer.
The kittens are spayed and neutered at about two and a half pounds.
These babies are typically under three months old and need a home to socialize with people, become familiar with a home and get constant affection.
The shelter provides fosters everything they need, such as food, litter, vaccines and medical care at the shelter for free. The shelter also lets fosters come in the same day, even within the hour, to address questions or issues.
“They just need a small place like a bathroom, a bedroom,” Turley said. “Anything is better than the small cages and getting them out into a home. We’re a phone call away whenever they have questions or need tips.”
Turley also said if someone finds a stray kitten, it’s best to bring them in with their mother if possible since the mom knows how best to care for them.
Fosters of cats or dogs can choose to adopt the animal and have first choice. They also have the first choice if they want a neighbor, family or friend to adopt the pet.
Helping Hands
During a labor shortage throughout the pandemic, the shelter also desperately needs more hands on deck.
The shelter has 20 staff members and recently hired two new front desk workers, but they could go up to 30 full-time positions and “still not get everything done,” Hammond said.
Between cleaning, feeding and other tasks, the animals are left without much human interaction.
“The animals are more stressed out and they get sick more often and sick quicker and then they become un-adoptable, all of a sudden it’s a bite risk,” Hammond said.
The shelter also needs more volunteers, especially since only the same ones keep coming back every week.
Hammond said she doesn’t want to discourage people from volunteering but they need to know that taking care of a shelter animal is vastly different from someone’s own domesticated pet.
“These aren’t your dogs at home, they’re stressed out, they’re 70 pounds,” Hammond said. “[Volunteers] come in and realize what it’s really like here and don’t come back.”
Hammond said she hopes more people apply, volunteer and foster, since animals were not meant to live out their lives in shelters.
“We want them to have everything they need but shelters are not designed to be longterm care facilities,” Hammond said. “Stays here need to be as short as humanly possible.”
To foster, volunteer, work or adopt, people can go online to the HSNBA website and choose the “Adopt” or “Get Involved” tabs.
The Humane Society also accepts donated items such as pet food, toys and cleaning supplies. To donate money to cover expenses such as overhead costs, medications, microchips and veterinary care, visit https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1605467
