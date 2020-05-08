Though coronavirus precautions threw a wrench in the way Room Redux transforms abused children’s bedrooms, the local nonprofit quickly shifted gears, and it continues its mission.
Since Room Redux began in 2017, volunteers from the group have fully remodeled 22 bedrooms in New Braunfels, each belonging to a child who has been physically or sexually abused.
During normal times, volunteers use funds raised to buy paint and decor for the room, and then they arrange a makeover date with the child’s guardian. On the set date, a team of volunteers whisks away everything from the room — removing all the items that may harbor bad memories for the child — and they replace them with fresh, new items chosen specifically to the child’s interests.
The process looks different now, though, Susie Vybiral, CEO and founder of Room Redux, said.
“We are planning ‘virtually-assisted room transformations’ for the time being,” she said. “With this new type of transformation, we will raise funds, assess the room virtually with the help of the parent or caregiver, purchase furniture and decor online and from local businesses — providing a link for the public to purchase such as Amazon Smile, The Local, Johnson Furniture, NB Mattress, CertaPro Painters, Family Mattress, Gruene Leaf, etc. — then provide the caregiver with an online pamphlet mapping out the Room Transformation design.
“We will drive the Room Redux trailer to the home and leave it for the day with all the items — that have been quarantined for weeks and untouched,” Vybiral continued. “I will then be able to Facetime, Facebook video chat or use some other channel so that we, the caregiver and I, can transform the child’s room together without compromising anyone’s health.”
A virtually-assisted room transformation is planned for May.
“We have wish lists on our brand new shiny website so we have been able to collect items for families in need at this time,” Vybiral said.
Additionally, the nonprofit, which has expanded to include seven more chapters across the country, is holding a Room Redux Shoe Drive in partnership with Funds2Orgs, a group that helps nonprofits and supports micro-entrepreneurs in developing countries.
“While people are practicing social distancing in their homes, it’s a great time to clean their closets,” Vybiral said. “We are asking them to place gently used or new shoes they would like to donate in a bag for us to pick up at a later date, or if they are out for necessities at businesses such as Gruene Leaf Health and Wellness and/or Family Mattress, they can drop their bag of shoes in our shoe drop-off bins. This ensures no person to person contact.”
The shoe drive continues through June 15 with a goal of collecting 200 bags containing 25 pairs of shoes.
Room Redux has also started a social media-based awareness campaign in the vein of the ALS ice bucket challenge that was popular a few years ago.
“The #roomreduxchallenge was started to help spread awareness and to give us all a laugh during this strange season,” Vybiral said. “A partner (child, sister, mother, husband, etc.) sits behind you, hidden from sight, and transforms your face with makeup!”
Examples of others participating in the #roomreduxchallenge can be found on the group’s Facebook page.
Despite the group’s diverse efforts to raise awareness and continue helping children during the pandemic, donors are sorely needed.
“We had to postpone our big fundraiser at Billy’s Ice House, so we are in dire need of donations, especially recurring donors,” Vybiral said. “It takes $1,500 to $2,000 per room and we have approximately 15 children on our list.”
Children who are on the list mainly come from the referrals of two other nonprofits — Connections and Guardians of the Children.
“Unfortunately, one of the results of COVID-19 and the quarantine is many children are at home 24/7 with their abusers,” Vybiral said. “When the world returns to ‘normal,’ there will be so many more children making outcries, in need of counseling, and needing and deserving a change of environment.
“This is how Room Redux helps, with room transformations, because a new room means a fresh start!”
For more information about how to get involved with Room Redux’s mission, visit roomredux.org.
