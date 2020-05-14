New Braunfels City Council on Monday approved a four-month pilot program that will allow reverse-angle parking on Playground Drive between Landa Park Drive and Monument Drive.
Garry Ford, city engineer, said the program is geared toward improving the safety of motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians in the park, especially children.
“Public works is proposing a pilot program for reverse-angle, or backed in parking to improve pedestrian safety near the playground in Landa Park,” he said. “Many of us have driven up to (see) loose kids or folks unloading in this area, and we’re looking to improve safety.”
Ford cited recent Landa Park safety improvements, such as additional pedestrian signage, crosswalks and sidewalks. He said the recent repaving of Playground Drive led staffers to consider piloting reverse-angle parking.
“It will offer (vehicle) unloading to the park side (rather than into) the street, providing better visibility to everyone leaving parking spaces,” he said. “Because this concept is new to New Braunfels, we’re proposing this as a four-month pilot program.”
Playground Drive is a low-speed (5 mph) link between Landa Park Drive and Fredericksburg Road. The parking area is primarily utilized for close access to adjacent playground areas, which are now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the program, vehicle drivers will back into the spaces at reverse angles, allowing them to unload items from doors and trunks facing the park interior instead of into the street.
“It means you will back into parking spaces and unload things from your trunk away from (active) traffic,” City Manager Robert Camareno said. “If this program works, fine – it’s an opportunity to at least see what happens.”
The city said the total number of parking spots won’t change during the program, which it said should ease van accessible parking. No changes are proposed for the front-in angle parking on other public streets in the park.
The city will soon install signage and pavement markings to guide motorists and section of parking spots dedicated to the program, will be monitored by city staffers throughout the summer and evaluated at the end of August.
“We plan to conduct field observations on compliance, followed by feedback through an online survey,” Ford said.
Data will be presented to the city’s Traffic and Transportation Advisory and Parks boards before going before City Council sometime in September to consider reverse-angle parking permanent in that area and in the future consider it for other park and city areas.
For more on reverse-angle parking, visit www.nbtexas.org/parkingpilot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.