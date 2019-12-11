A 22-year-old New Braunfels man is facing a capital murder charge in connection with a November case that left a man dead in a car.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said detectives with an arrest warrant served Koever Michael Henke-Wommack, 22, at the Comal County Jail, where he was being held for violating parole on a previous conviction.
Ferguson said detectives compiled “an extensive amount of evidence” and conducted several interviews during the probe into the murder of 31-year-old Stephan Fox of New Braunfels, found dead inside a vehicle parked in the 100 block of North Mesquite Avenue.
“The investigation determined that the suspect and the victim had agreed to meet and that the suspect came to the meeting with the intention of robbing the victim,” Ferguson said.
Police arrived on the scene that night at 9:45 p.m. There, eyewitnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then seeing a man flee the area on foot. A police search was unsuccessful, and Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark pronounced Fox dead and ordered an autopsy.
“During the commission of the robbery, the suspect shot the victim multiple times and then fled the scene on foot,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said on Tuesday, agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Office’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Henke-Wommack in Schertz.
“He was taken into custody without incident on an unrelated parole violation charge, and he was transported to the Comal County Jail,” Ferguson added.
Court records indicate Henke-Wommack, also of New Braunfels, was wanted for violating parole after a 2016 conviction for burglary of a habitation. NBPD detectives issued his capital murder warrant at the jail around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“Due to the fact that the homicide happened during the commission of a robbery, the warrant charges Henke-Wommack with capital murder,” Ferguson said. “Bond has been set at $250,000.”
In Texas, capital murder is punished with either a life sentence without parole or the death penalty. Murder is punished with a prison term of 5 to 99 years or life imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.