It’s the gift of life.
And the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped the need for lifesaving blood for cancer patients, car accident victims, mothers delivering newborns and other patients.
The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center urgently asks donors to continue to donate blood if they are well and healthy, as blood shortages also pose a serious health risk to the community.
Health care services, including blood banks, are included in the list of essential activities and businesses, allowing donors and employees of the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to continue with the lifesaving activities involved in giving and collecting blood and providing it to hospitals and patients.
Residents interested in donating blood at the donor room at 651 North Business IH-35, Suite 830, in New Braunfels can make an appointment online by visiting donor.southtexasblood.org/donor/schedules/center/3. The New Braunfels donor center’s phone number is 830-625-5401.
The center will also host an appointment-only community blood drive on April 18 at Milltown Historic District, 561 Oasis St., in New Braunfels.
Donors will receive a $10 H-E-B gift card, a coupon for a free car wash and a choice of an e-gift card from hundreds of options.
The blood drive at Milltown Historic District — which requires an appointment through southtexasblood.org/milltown — will provide the space and a controlled flow of donors that will allow for following social distancing guidelines, with adequate space between check-in areas, chairs and donor beds, said the center’s spokesman, Roger Ruiz.
“We’ve been hosting drives throughout South Texas, especially San Antonio and the surrounding areas,” Ruiz said. “Our area has come up tremendously here in South Texas. We’ve had to make some changes in how we usually work. We’ve moved everyone now to appointment-only.”
Appointments are spaced so there are not too many people in the donor centers at one time, he said.
“People are filling those appointments, which is great,” he said. “We see a great number of people come out. We know that there’s a backup of appointments now. Some people are having to make an appointment two weeks out. We’ll need help then, as well.”
Ruiz asks those who can’t make it to their appointments or need to reschedule to call 210-731-5590 so the center can arrange for another donor to give during that time slot.
The center has implemented safety protocols to keep donors, staff and the community safe before, during and after the donation process.
Donors receive a mandatory temperature check at check-in, and hand sanitation stations are posted at check-in and throughout the donation process.
In addition to the usual donor history questionnaire and mini-physical, potential donors are asked questions concerning recent travel to areas affected by COVID-19.
Employees are screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms each day before they are allowed to work. If an employee becomes ill, they must stay home until 24 hours after a fever has resolved.
The center's management has instructed its staff to avoid travel to locations where there are known outbreaks of COVID-19 and to self-quarantine if they have visited a country the Centers for Disease Control has identified as a site of a significant outbreak.
Staff members have also been advised to travel to and from mobile blood drives individually, rather than in groups, to ensure proper social distancing.
A staff supervisor, who is dedicated solely to monitoring social distancing, is identified at every location.
Staff members change gloves and sanitize surfaces in the screening area between donors as well as wear masks as recommended by the CDC.
The center is also asking individuals to self-defer and not donate blood for 28 days if they have cared for, lived with or otherwise had close contact with individuals diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19.
“Cancer doesn’t take a break,” Ruiz said. “People still need their treatments. People still need emergency transfusions. That’s not going to stop, and we need to make sure that blood is available when the need arises."
