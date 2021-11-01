New Braunfels Utilities officials late Monday announced a return to non-drought watering conditions for its customers.
According to NBU officials, the city had met the required conditions — the 10-day average for the J-17 Edward Aquifer level staying above 660 feet for 15 consecutive days — allowing the return to non-drought water restrictions. On Monday, the 10-day average water level reading was 666.3 feet.
According to Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer, Monday marked the first time NBU customers would be under non-drought conditions since September.
“As we enter non-drought status, NBU encourages customers to continue to practice water conservation and observe watering guidelines,” Krause said. “Conservation can help to manage water bills. New Braunfels Utilities offers a variety of resources to help customers implement water-saving measures at nbutexas.com/conservation.”
During non-drought status, customers may water with a sprinkler or irrigation system two days per week based on the last digit of the customer’s address.
Customers may water before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. on their designated days.
Watering with a hand-held hose, bucket, drip irrigation system or a soaker hose that does not spray water in the air is allowed at any time on any day.
The non-drought water stage restrictions schedule for irrigation is as follows:
Addresses ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 may water on Monday and Thursday.
Addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 may water on Tuesday and Friday.
Watering is not allowed on weekends unless a customer has been granted a water variance.
To keep track of the latest watering stage and pertinent information, visit nbutexas.com/current-water-restriction-status,facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities or call the NBU Water Information Hotline at 830-608-8925.
