“Help Wanted” signs can be found on almost every local business around town as places struggle to find and retain employees during the pandemic.
The unemployment rate in New Braunfels dropped from 5.7% to 5.4% as of last week, but local stores, restaurants and other businesses are still hit hard.
The pandemic forced many places to close and layoff staff and some have been shuttered forever.
The DownTowner Bar & Kitchen was closed from March 17, 2020 to March 19, 2021.
They have hosts, bartenders, waiters and bussers but need more back of house staff like cooks and dishwashers, owner Chad Niland said.
Niland said he doesn’t want to overwork his current kitchen staff, who are doing a great job given the circumstances.
He pays experienced kitchen staff at minimum $15 an hour while prep cooks make a little lower.
“Customers are like ‘Just make them work more’ but I like these people, you know? I want them to show up the next day and the next day,” Niland said. “We are paying and offering that amount of money, we have higher than average wages for the town.”
The DownTowner shortened its menu and hours, and Niland said most customers were understanding of the changes, but some thought it was hindering their business.
Opinions vary on what’s causing the employee shortage.
“A lot of people left the industry — who are smart and intelligent kitchen people — have just left,” Niland said. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there and people are politicizing and rationalizing why places can’t get employees.”
Many businesses are doing special bonuses to keep staff on, such as how The DownTowner is doing a signing bonus if they stay on for 60 days.
They are also offering $100 gift cards to patrons who refer someone who stays on staff.
Niland said he spent more than $2,200 on employment advertisements but has gotten no responses and no one shows up for interviews.
“We just need hands in the kitchen and we can train them,” Niland said.
To accommodate employee pay, the restaurant and bar has adjusted and increased its prices.
“Restaurants are pretty used to fluctuating commodities and goods,” Niland said. “Our prices change week to week with beef, chicken, milk, but we’re not used to the labor issue.”
Over at The Phoenix Saloon, general manager Mark Joiner said their “Help Wanted” sign has been up since it opened again in October after shutting down around St. Patrick’s Day.
The kitchen before the pandemic had four staff members, but now three kitchen staff positions are open.
“We went through a few changes because people wanted to work and then didn’t really want to work,” Joiner said. “The kitchen started off good but then finding help for backup for two original employees became really difficult. It’s been a kind of ongoing thing.”
Kitchen staff start at $13 an hour, and he said minimum wage is no longer viable in this market.
“There’s no doubt that the old hourly wage from a year ago is gone,” Joiner said. “The demand for good people has created that.”
He said he thinks unemployment benefits and the instability of the restaurant business has made it more difficult to find employees.
“I think people are living off the government and the other is a lot of people after a year or so moved on to a different industry,” Joiner said. “Just a year or so of restaurants or bars being shut down, people just got scared and started going elsewhere.”
Calahan’s Pub and Pizza owner Jay Beringer said they have been lucky, but still need a few more kitchen staff.
The pub switched to serving pizza and did curbside pickup, creating new positions such as curbside runner.
The pub starts pay at $12 an hour and goes up. Beringer said keeping wages competitive has helped keep on staff.
“We never pay minimum wage, we can’t even pay $10 an hour,” Beringer said. “It’s bringing minimum wage up, which is fine as long as it’s all across the board. We’re having to compete for jobs and in its own way, it kind of brought it to what they wanted to bring it to anyways.”
He said the pub is lucky it has been busier inside the building after switching to serving pizza.
“We’re fortunate to be in a position where we’re actually excelling and doing better,” Beringer said. “But it’s tough to keep up at the same time. We’re just asking people for a little patience.”
Jolt Coffee and Beverage also needs more staff as they prepare to open another location, said owner-operator Kim Fenimore Scholer.
They have gone through 123 people, and Scholer said oftentimes people move away or realize the environment is too fast-paced when becoming a barista.
She said they pay $10 an hour plus tips, which on average are never lower than $7 an hour. Once team members are trained to open or close, they are moved up a dollar an hour.
Shift leads, trainers and managers do pay steps above this scale as well. Team members also get bonuses every now and then, she said.
Scholer said in her case, raising their wages would not make much of a difference retaining employees and getting them to come in.
“This is the most money they’re making,” Scholer said. “They kind of get complacent because ‘I can take the day off and I’ll call in 15 minutes before my shift.’ So there’s a fine line in there somewhere and I don’t know where that line is, but really in our case it hasn’t made a difference.”
Scholer said in her experience, many applicants are trying to meet a quota for unemployment or are intimidated by the fast-paced environment of a coffee shop.
“I go to all the places we say that we’re hiring and I tell them the next step is to go to our website and fill out that application,” Scholer said. “Out of every 50, I get maybe three or four that actually apply from there.”
Similar to The DownTowner, they are also offering a cash bonus to team members who refer someone who goes through the training process. She said they need more staff but have been lucky overall during the pandemic.
“It’s a really great team we have,” Scholer said. “We have five more people coming on and hopefully that’s enough people for a while before we open the next shop.”
Niland said hopefully as more people get vaccinated more will come out to support local businesses.
“We’ve had a lot of issues to deal with already and this is thrown on top of it, which is very difficult to deal with,” Niland said. “Small places like mine make little on food. This is not a get rich quick scheme.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.