Two national organizations have selected New Braunfels’ Parks and Recreation Department as a finalist for the 2021 National Gold Medal Awards for excellence in park and recreation management.
Chosen by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association, New Braunfels is one of four finalist cities in the 75,000 to 150,000 population category, which also includes Provo, Utah; South Bend, Indiana; and Waukegan, Illinois.
“We are grateful to the committee for recognizing New Braunfels Parks and Recreation as a Gold Medal finalist,” said Parks and Recreation Director Stacey Dicke. “I am very proud of our team and the great work they do throughout the year to keep our community healthy, playful, and enjoying the outdoors. We are very hopeful to bring the gold back to New Braunfels in September.”
The National Gold Medal Awards program, founded in 1965, honors communities in the United States that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition.
“We know local communities, state park systems, and military installations worldwide met the challenge of being responsive to the changing demands of delivering services during the COVID 19 pandemic,” said AAPRA Executive Director Jane H. Adams in a statement. “Park visitors and program participants have come to rely upon their service provider for physical, mental, and emotional support during this pandemic. The Academy congratulates each finalist for their management excellence during this unprecedented time.”
A panel of five highly qualified park and recreation professionals will review and judge the applications from the four finalists.
The agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of community members, staff members and elected officials.
This year’s finalists will compete for the Grand Plaque Award honors this summer. Seven Grand Plaque recipients will be announced during the 2021 NRPA Conference, held virtually and in-person Sept. 21-23 in Nashville, Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.