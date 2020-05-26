Comal County Commissioners on Thursday will hear epidemiology report updating efforts to track COVID-19 in the county.
The agenda indicates the county’s public health department will issue the report, though it was unclear Tuesday whether it would include the two epidemiologists recently hired by the county.
The county on Thursday will also consider amending its current immunization contract with the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Commissioners will also discuss and consider establishing the early voting locations for the July 14 party primary runoff elections.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, early voting was extended to begin June 29, and excepting the July 3-4 holiday period, end on July 10.
Cynthia Jaqua, county elections administrator, is proposing the main Comal Elections Office in New Braunfels as the primary early voting site. Others include the Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake; the Mammen Family Public Library and county annex building in Bulverde, and Garden Ridge Community Center.
Commissioners will also issue a proclamation designating May 2020 as Community Action Month in the county. After receiving citizen’s comments and reports from elected officials on items of community interest, they will also discuss and consider approving:
• A public hearing on an application requesting cancellation of the Serenity’s Hillside subdivision and an order authorizing the filing of an instrument declaring the same.
• A public hearing and final approval for the proposed vacate and replat creating two lots in a portion of the Eden Ranch subdivision.
• An amended plat combining lots in two sections in the Mystic Shores subdivision.
• An interlocal agreement with the city of Garden Ridge to place No Thru Truck signs in three right-of-way locations on county-maintained roadways in unincorporated areas.
• Waiving penalties and interest accrued on one 2019 ad valorem tax account due to a clerical or mailing error; the treasurer’s monthly report for April 2020.
• Extending the terms of Comal County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers on Comal Independent School District facilities until June 12; a 30-day extension for Emergency Services District No. 3 to file its annual audit report.
• A line-item transfer reconciling various funds in the county’s 2019 budget.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
