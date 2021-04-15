New Braunfels City Council District 3
Harry Bowers
Professionally, I serve as a university faculty member. I have served as a faculty member/professional staff member at the university level for the past twenty-five years. I hold undergraduate and graduate degrees as well as a post-baccalaureate certificate in mediation.
My wife, Katherine of 24 years has been an educator in New Braunfels for almost two decades. Our children, Harry “Quint” and Elizabeth are secondary students within NBISD. Both are active in scouting and swimming.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
Experience
I’m completing my first term on City Council. Prior to that I have volunteered for the last 16 years on City boards/commissions. I’m also a graduate of the NB Citizens Police Academy and NB City University.
Leadership
I believe in working through partnerships and attempting to achieve win-win outcomes. I believe Council must promote citizen input and at times we can agree to disagree while conducting City business in a respectful manner.
What do you think are the top needs in District 3?
Infrastructure/Development. District 3 has among the highest rated infrastructure scores. However, we must continue to address aging infrastructure while protecting our existing neighborhoods from the impacts of growth.
Quality of life projects. When I began my service, we had two undeveloped parks in District 3. I’m proud to say these parks have had/are scheduled for development. We need to further develop these parks and acquire additional green space.
Economic Development. Pursue economic strategies that diversify our economy by attracting additional higher wage sectors to our community.
Why do you want to serve (or continue serving) on city council?
We all have benefited from those countless volunteers that have made New Braunfels what it is today. I wish to continue to serve on Council and I am committed to protecting and promoting New Braunfels while we plan for future generations.
Kevin Robles
Kevin Robles declined to participate.
New Braunfels City Council District 4
Joy Harvey
A Native Texan; after graduating from Texas A&M University and working 10 years for KPMG, my family moved to New Braunfels in 2009. Our three children have been raised in NB Public Schools and my husband, Rick, is an Officer in the Texas Army National Guard. For more information visit www.JOY4NBTX.com
What sets you apart from your opponent?
Experience, education and community involvement. I have a heart for service, a broad view of D4 topics and an open mind.
Plus, I would bring positive diversity to the current Council dynamic.
What do you think are the top needs in District 4?
It’s important that we support our fire fighters and police. COVID19 and the snow storm placed a strain on all of our first responders to do their job and should be addressed to prepare for similar problems down the road.
Speaking of roads; we’re going to have to address the quality of roads in D4 during my term. It is a top priority for me to identify funding for this and have as many roads as possible repaved before my term is up.
Low taxes. I pledge to not vote for a tax rate increase.
Growth, it is important to be sure developers come to the table to help with community projects while continuing to improve our building standards.
As a newcomer to elected office, what will you bring to the table?
A fresh set of eyes on our budget, energy and honesty. I plan to launch an outreach campaign to ensure all corners of the district have representation on City boards and commissions.
It’s important that every neighborhood have involvement in the processes that shape what our City will look like over the next 100 years.
Lawrence Spradley
Lawrence Spradley – New Braunfels District 4 Candidate.
Occupation; Retired Military 27 years
Married 32 Years
5 Sons – 3 Grandsons
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I am a 27-year military combat veteran with a Bachelor of Science Business Administration (BSBA) degree, Associates of Arts General Studies degree and a Project Management Professional (PMP) certificate. In the US Army I was an engineer that managed projects worth millions of dollars and included several hundred people. Additionally, I was appointed by the Secretary of the Army as a Casualty Assistance Officer (CAO) to personally guide a family through the loss of their fallen Special Forces Soldier. The highlight of my Army career was receiving the Sturgis Medal from Society of American Military Engineers as the US Army’s top enlisted engineer and winning Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for my command.
After retiring from the US Army, I have worked at Alamo Council of Governments, Alamo Colleges-St Phillips College and Halliburton. I served as a board member of New Braunfels with the Community Development Advisory Committee (CDAC) and current board member of the Zoning Board of Adjustments (ZBA) I am also a proud small business owner of an E-commerce company that I share with my wife. I am a God-Fearing Christian Conservative. As your council person I will be Your voice.
What do you think are the top needs in District 4?
Responsible growth is the top of the needs list for District 4. As New Braunfels approaches 100k residents, growth is straining our infrastructure. If the growth continues at or near the current rate, the city will grow to over 155,000 within 10 years.
Responsible planning is key to reduce the strain and impacts this will have on our infrastructure and citizens. Roads and parks are an important part of that infrastructure. Roads are part of our lifeline in the community, and safety is particularly important. Road construction takes much longer to complete than building new homes, resulting with many unsafe roads, and safety issues.
The city must develop an emergency plan and communicate with TXDOT on road construction to avoid cutting people off from emergency services due to traffic jams. Central Texas is the #1 flash-flood area in the US. New communities must be developed responsibly with a viable flood control plan that protects the downriver areas.
Responsible growth also includes accommodating for additional parks during growth expansion. Every child in district 4 should have an accessible park within walking distance or a short drive. Parks are an important part of quality of life that allows kids to be kids.
As a newcomer to elected office, what will you bring to the table?
If elected, I bring to the table the various skills and knowledge from my experience while serving our nation in the US Army and from my professional experiences since retiring. I have extensive leadership, and project management experience from leading teams of up to 200 people on projects throughout the world in some of the harshest environments.
I am experienced with budgets and actively look for solutions that save money while keeping fiscal accountability. I will bring a fresh vision for our growing city and evaluate future growth in a responsible manner. I will foster a leadership that values transparency and integrity. Much of my entire adult life has been dedicated to serving our nation and our people. Serving on city council is an extension of my desire to continue to serve our city and our citizens. I am honest and fair, and will serve our city council, our citizens and our city with great pride dignity and integrity.
If God is willing, I will be humbled to be your City Council person that represents district 4.
