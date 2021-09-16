Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 404 on Thursday, with officials reporting two additional deaths while the number of active cases reached a new high.
County health officials confirmed the deaths of two New Braunfels men, one in his 90s on Sept. 3 at home and the other in his 60s on Sept. 6 at an Austin hospital.
More than 6,500 Texans have died of COVID-19 in the last month, putting the overall toll at 59,608.
County health officials reported 175 new cases and 140 recoveries on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,661, a fresh record, up 33 from the previous day and 495 from a week ago. The old record was 1,633 set earlier this week.
Of the new cases, 83 are confirmed and 92 are probable.
Sixty-seven of the new cases are people under 20, 14 are in their 20s, 58 are in their 30s and 40s, 27 are in their 50s and 60s and nine are older than 70.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 44 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down one from the previous day and 30 from a week ago, with nine of those patients in intensive care and eight on ventilators. According to county officials, about 93% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said during Thursday’s county commissioners meeting that the focus now is to get vaccines into the arms of the unvaccinated.
“We have over 8 million Texans who remain unvaccinated,” Fraser said, adding that Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are still available.
While there are third vaccine doses for the immunocompromised, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Committee on Immunization Practices have not yet recommended booster doses or vaccines for ages 12 and younger.
“ACIP is meeting the last week of the month and boosters aren’t even on their agenda,” Fraser said. “I’ve been saying we should know by the end of September, I think it’s going to be pushed out a little further than that.”
The Public Health office served up hundreds of COVID and other vaccines during back-to-school clinics in August. Two weeks from now is the traditional start of flu season.
“We should be receiving the flu vaccines (then),” she said. “I want to remind everyone that the flu and COVID vaccines can be administered at the same time, so you won’t have to make two appointments.”
Fraser noted Public Health has hired two of filling eight positions through grant funding. Five others have been approved. Comal County commissioners on Thursday approved a plan to reduce the full-time epidemiologist’s job description to a part-time position.
“She is going back to school and (going part-time) will stretch out the length of time we get to keep her,” Fraser said.
Of Comal County’s active cases, 28 residents were hospitalized on Thursday, up one from the previous day and seven from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, two are in their 30s, three in their 40s, eight in their 50s, eight in their 60s, five in their 70s and two older than 80.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
On Wednesday, state officials reported 20,201 new confirmed cases and 4,253 new probable cases, an increase of 4,727 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Tuesday, 12,817 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, a decrease of 703 from a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties dropped to 16.41% on Thursday from Wednesday’s rate of 16.95%.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Curative COVID testing has resumed in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The drive-thru testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.