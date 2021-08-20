Law enforcement agencies will be watching vehicles near school buses and traveling through school zones as classes begin next week in the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts.
“We are urging drivers to be cautious as traffic patterns throughout the city will be changing over the next couple of weeks — particularly as everyone adjusts during the first week of school,” said David Ferguson, New Braunfels city communications coordinator.
“It’s grace, patience and grace. We urge all drivers to please be patient, slow down, be on the watch for kids crossing streets, be aware of where school buses are and drive carefully around them.”
NBISD schools and campuses begin the 2021-22 school year on Monday; Comal ISD schools open Tuesday. Comal County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will be stepping up enforcement of traffic laws around school buses, especially those prohibiting hand-held cell phones and reduced speed limits in school zones.
“We’ll be watching the school zones for traffic and speeders,” Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said. “As school starts there will always be areas of with increased traffic. And drivers will have to quickly become acclimated when it comes to watching out for school kids.”
New Braunfels Police Department officers will be active within city limits.
“Our officers are assigned to certain school zones for traffic enforcement and control — you will see them starting on Monday,” Ferguson said.
School zones posted throughout the city reduce speeds to 20 mph between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 2-4 p.m. Those are times students are most at risk while walking in marked cross paths and entering and exiting school buses.
On most roads, bicyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as vehicles, but bikes can be hard to see. Children riding bikes can create special problems for drivers because they are not able to properly determine traffic conditions. The most common cause of collisions is drivers turning left in front of cyclists.
Parents will be dropping off and picking up children, leading to congestion on streets nearest to schools. State law prohibits Texting while driving and cellphone use in school zones; only hands-free use is allowed under city law.
Ferguson said both measures “will be actively enforced by New Braunfels police.”
The DPS also reminds residents to help keep students and staff members safe by slowing down in school zones, staying off cell phones and watching out for school buses and pedestrians. “Going back to school is an exciting time for students, parents and staff, but it is paramount that drivers are more alert when around buses and schools,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “I urge everyone on the road to be proactive and help ensure children arrive to and from school safely each and every day.
“Individuals who disregard the law and illegally pass stopped school buses needlessly put children in harm’s way — and they face significant traffic fines.”
If you’re driving behind a bus, allow a greater following distance than if you were driving behind a car. It will give you more time to stop once the yellow lights start flashing. It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children.
Under state law, approaching drivers must stop when a bus is stopped and operating a visual signal – either red flashing lights or extended stop sign. Drivers should not proceed until the school bus resumes motion; the driver is signaled by the bus driver to proceed; or the visual signal is no longer activated.
“There’s always a saying — stop on red, kids ahead. It reminds people that when the school bus lights flash red and have arms extended, they must stop,” Ferguson said.
The DPS says a driver does not have to stop for a school bus that is operating a visual signal if it is on a highway with roadways separated by an intervening space or physical barrier. Roadways divided only by left-turn lanes are not considered separated, and drivers must stop for school buses, which by law are also required to stop at all railroad crossings.
Many school buses are now equipped with cameras. Drivers who illegally pass school buses face fines up to $1,250 for the first offense, and possibly criminal charges in cases causing serious bodily injury. Second-offense convictions could result in driver’s license suspensions for up to six months. Tickets issued for illegally passing school buses cannot be dismissed through defensive driving.
For more, visit links at DPS, city, county and school district websites.
