Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its drawbacks, New Braunfels is on pace to surpass the 100,000 population threshold in 2022, City Manager Robert Camareno said Tuesday.
Camareno gave an overview of development and growth in New Braunfels during the Fourth Annual State of the City, hosted by the Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation on Tuesday at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
“I think that’s certainly realistic,” Camareno said.
In the last decade, New Braunfels has gained 32,469 residents to increase its population from 57,740 to 90,209 as of July 1, 2019, Camareno said.
According to the Census Bureau, with a growth rate of 56.4%, New Braunfels is the third fastest-growing community amongst cities and towns with a population of 50,000 or more.
New Braunfels has been a regular name on the Census Bureau’s annual 15 Fastest-Growing Large Cities list. The city has been on this year-over-year comparison list for the past six years, including ranking second in 2019, 2018 and 2016, he said.
Camareno said that growth should continue, as evidenced by the number of building permits that the city has and continues to process.
Since 2010, the city of New Braunfels has processed more than 11,000 permits for new construction. That includes 10,253 residential permits and 733 commercial permits as of Aug. 31, 2020, according to city data.
The city has processed 1,395 permits in 2020 so far. That number already surpasses the 948 permits issued in 2019.
“There are still three months to go,” Camareno said. “We certainly have exceeded 2019 and 2018, and we will probably exceed 2017.
The city issued 1,395 permits in 2018 and 1,449 in 2017.
Camareno added that the city issued more than 200 permits for new residential starts each in June, July and September.
“Those are record months,” he said. “Our staff is extremely busy. I apologize to anyone whose permit is taking a little bit longer than you hoped for. But the amount of work that’s coming in is at record highs.”
Residential hotspots in 2020 include developments around Goodwin and Conrads Lanes, Klein Road, County Line Road and the Veramendi Development. Commercial permits are concentrated at Creekside, Westpointe Village and along I-35.
“It’s everywhere in this community,” he said. “All you have to do is drive around and you’ll see it.”
Camareno also said the city had issued more than 8,900 permits during fiscal year 2020 for other construction, such as fencing, decks and pools. He said the city received more than 10,500 permit applications for that kind of construction.
“I don’t have a crystal ball, but indications are positive,” he said of future development.
Camareno also gave a status update on 2019 bond projects, which were approved by voters last year as part of a $117 million program that included transportation infrastructure, parks and recreation, public safety and library facility projects.
The cost of the projects is $143 million, with $15 million in contribution from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, known locally as the 4B Board, $8 million from roadway impact fees and $3 million already funded through tax notes.
(1) comment
Actually a little sad. But NB does make a great suburb for San Antonio.
