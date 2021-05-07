Comal County's active COVID-19 case count continued to inch higher on Friday as health officials added 21 new cases and four recoveries, but hospital use and the local positivity rate remained low.
Twelve of the newest cases are confirmed and nine are probable. That leaves the county with 350 active cases with six of those patients hospitalized. The county's active case count crossed back over the 300 patient threshold at the start of the week, with 301 reported on Monday.
There have been 317 deaths reported since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020, but no new fatalities have been added since April 26.
On Friday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for a dozen COVID-19 patients with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator. The percentage of hospital beds across the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties remained low at 3.59% on Friday.
Both of the county's seven-day positivity rates also remained below 4% with the slower molecular test rate coming in at 3.37% and the quicker antigen test at 3.93%
Vaccination
The Comal County Health Department continues to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for those 18 and older.
Those interested can schedule an appointment by visiting www.mycomalcounty.com with the next clinic scheduled for May 19.
Many pharmacies, grocery stores and medical offices also now have vaccination spots available, including shots of the Pfizer vaccine which is suitable for 16 and 17-year-olds.
County health officials have said they have seen a significant decline in vaccination interest, with some saying that indicates that more people have already secured vaccination appointments or have already been vaccinated.
According to Department of State Health Services data, 49.12% of eligible people over the age of 16 in Comal County have had at least one shot of the vaccine, with 37.31% of that population now fully vaccinated. In neighboring Guadalupe County, those numbers were 42.88% and 32.6%
