Comal and Guadalupe are tied for 11th among Texas counties with the highest self-response rates on the 2020 Census, according to Census Bureau figures.
As of Tuesday, 53.3% of households in both Comal and Guadalupe counties had responded to the Census either online or by phone.
Comal County’s final self-response rate in 2010 was 68.7% while Guadalupe County’s final rate was 70.4%.
In New Braunfels, 53.1% of households have responded to the Census as of Tuesday, with 51.4% responding online. New Braunfels’ final self-response rate in 2010 was 71.5%.
“Our local Complete Count Committee has been engaged in this effort since last fall,” said Michael Meek, president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “We are pleased with the response far but have a long way to go. Recently due to the generosity of the city and economic development foundation we are able to extend our promotional efforts out another three months. My message to the community is that ‘You Count, be counted.’”
Meek chairs the New Braunfels Complete Count Committee, which includes several county and city representatives, New Braunfels Utilities, the McKenna Foundation, various volunteer organizations and the Ministerial Alliance.
The committee is tasked with connecting with local resources and organizations to inform people about filling out the Census and its importance.
Texas is the 39th ranked state in self-response, with 5.7 million households — 47% — completing their 2020 Census questionnaires as of Tuesday.
Rockwall County leads all counties for the state with a 58.7% response rate.
Breaking the top 20 counties in self-response includes Williamson, 55.4%; Kendall, 51.6%; Travis, 51.2%; and Bexar, 50.4%.
In Hays County, 45.9% of households have responded.
More than 50% of American households have responded to the Census so far. The country reached the milestone on Saturday with 44.4% of the questionnaire responses taking place online and the other 5.6% by phone or mail.
As of Tuesday, 76.3 million households — 51.6% —nationwide completed the Census, with the state of Minnesota leading the way with a 61.6% self-response rate.
Residents can still respond online or by phone. For households that did not respond as of April 8, they should have received a paper questionnaire in the mail.
To complete the Census, residents can go to 2020census.gov to respond online or call 844-330-2020.
The Census consists of nine questions and asks who lives in the residence, what type of residence, name and number. It also asks age, sex, race and how those in the residence are related.
The questionnaire does not include a citizenship question asking about one’s legal status.
Answers can be submitted on the Census website, over the phone or by mail, like a ballot in English or Spanish. Other languages can be used over the phone.
The Census Bureau temporarily suspended field data collection activities in March due to coronavirus concerns. Census officials said they are taking steps to reactivate field offices beginning June 1 in preparation to resume field data collection operations.
